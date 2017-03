On Holi, Bipasha Basu Shares An Adorable Picture With Karan Singh Grover

Happy Holi #monkeylove A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Mar 13, 2017 at 2:31am PDT

I know staring is a bad habit, but I just can't seem to help myself. A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial) on Mar 10, 2017 at 5:53pm PST

Hearing about a con woman talking utter rubbish about my work ethics and some section of the media giving them space too. ? Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) March 6, 2017

15 years you don't last any business being unprofessional. You last because you are clear and particular and have self respect. ? Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) March 6, 2017

On the occasion of Holi, Bipasha Basu, who got married to Karan Singh Grover in April last year, posted an adorable picture with the 35-year-old actor on social media, captioned: Happy Holi #monkeylove. The couple regularly shares pictures giving us a glimpse of their great chemistry. Their Instagram is filled with pictures of vacations , on dates and at parties with friends. Recently, Karan confessed how he couldn't keep his eyes off his wife by sharing a picture, captioned: "I know staring is a bad habit, but I just can't seem to help myself." Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover had co-starred in the 2015 movie, directed by Bhushan Patel.Check out Bipasha's lovely picture with husband, Karan Singh Grover here:Bipasha Basu made her Bollywood debut with the 2001 movieco-starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Her performance in the film had earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. She last featured in the 2015 movie. The 38-year-old actress was recently in news for her tussle with the London event organisers and co-ordinator. Bipasha was accused of backing out of her commitment at the last moment at a show in London by the organizer. However, she rubbished the reports on Twitter.Check out what Bipasha Basu tweeted here:Bipasha Basu will now be a part of Salman Khan's debut live international concert, "DA-BANG" in April. Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah, Prabhu Dheva, Maniesh Paul and Daisy Shah are also a part of the team.Meanwhile, Karan Singh Grover is known for his work in television shows such as -and. He made his Bollywood debut with. Karan was last seen in 2015 moviealong with Sharman Joshi, Zareen Khan and Daisy Shah.