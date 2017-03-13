Advertisement
On Holi, Bipasha Basu Shares An Adorable Picture With Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover's Instagram accounts are filled with pictures of vacations, on dates and at parties with friends

  | March 13, 2017 17:04 IST (New Delhi)
Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha and Karan photographed in Mumbai (Image courtesy: iamksgofficial)

On the occasion of Holi, Bipasha Basu, who got married to Karan Singh Grover in April last year, posted an adorable picture with the 35-year-old actor on social media, captioned: Happy Holi #monkeylove. The couple regularly shares pictures giving us a glimpse of their great chemistry. Their Instagram is filled with pictures of vacations, on dates and at parties with friends. Recently, Karan confessed how he couldn't keep his eyes off his wife by sharing a picture, captioned: "I know staring is a bad habit, but I just can't seem to help myself." Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover had co-starred in the 2015 movie Alone, directed by Bhushan Patel.

Happy Holi #monkeylove

I know staring is a bad habit, but I just can't seem to help myself.

Bipasha Basu made her Bollywood debut with the 2001 movie Ajnabee co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Her performance in the film had earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. She last featured in the 2015 movie Alone. The 38-year-old actress was recently in news for her tussle with the London event organisers and co-ordinator. Bipasha was accused of backing out of her commitment at the last moment at a show in London by the organizer. However, she rubbished the reports on Twitter.

Bipasha Basu will now be a part of Salman Khan's debut live international concert, "DA-BANG" in April. Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah, Prabhu Dheva, Maniesh Paul and Daisy Shah are also a part of the team.

Meanwhile, Karan Singh Grover is known for his work in television shows such as - Dill Mill Gayye and Qubool Hai. He made his Bollywood debut with Alone. Karan was last seen in 2015 movie Hate Story 3 along with Sharman Joshi, Zareen Khan and Daisy Shah.
 

