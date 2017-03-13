On Holi, Bipasha Basu Shares An Adorable Picture With Karan Singh Grover

Check out Bipasha's lovely picture with husband, Karan Singh Grover here:
Bipasha Basu made her Bollywood debut with the 2001 movie Ajnabee co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Her performance in the film had earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. She last featured in the 2015 movie Alone. The 38-year-old actress was recently in news for her tussle with the London event organisers and co-ordinator. Bipasha was accused of backing out of her commitment at the last moment at a show in London by the organizer. However, she rubbished the reports on Twitter.
Check out what Bipasha Basu tweeted here:
Hearing about a con woman talking utter rubbish about my work ethics and some section of the media giving them space too.? Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) March 6, 2017
15 years you don't last any business being unprofessional. You last because you are clear and particular and have self respect.? Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) March 6, 2017
Bipasha Basu will now be a part of Salman Khan's debut live international concert, "DA-BANG" in April. Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah, Prabhu Dheva, Maniesh Paul and Daisy Shah are also a part of the team.
Meanwhile, Karan Singh Grover is known for his work in television shows such as - Dill Mill Gayye and Qubool Hai. He made his Bollywood debut with Alone. Karan was last seen in 2015 movie Hate Story 3 along with Sharman Joshi, Zareen Khan and Daisy Shah.