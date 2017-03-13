On Holi- May The Holika Burn Away All Your Sorrows And Evils Wishes Abhishek Bachchan

Check out Abhishek Bachchan's post here:
Amitabh Bachchan also extended Holi greetings on Twitter. The 74-year-old actor wrote: The quieter you become the more you can hear. HAPPY HOLI."
Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the 2016 movie Housefull 3 co-starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, and Lisa Haydon. The 41-year-old actor will reportedly feature in Anurag Kashyap's next venture titled Gulab Jamun along with wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The duo has previously worked together in films such as - Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Naa Kaho, Umrao Jaan, Guru and Sarkar Raj.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.
Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan, who was last seen in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's Pink, will next feature in Sarkar 3 along with Ronit Roy, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Amit Sadh and Yami Gautam. He will also be seen sharing the screen space with Aamir Khan in Thugs Of Hindostan.