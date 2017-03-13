Advertisement
On Holi- May The Holika Burn Away All Your Sorrows And Evils Wishes Abhishek Bachchan

The Bachchans will not be participating in Holi celebrations this year as Aishwarya Rai's father, Krishnaraj Rai is in a critical condition

  | March 13, 2017 08:24 IST (New Delhi)
Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the 2016 movie Housefull 3 (Image courtesy: bachchan)

The Bachchans are known to host grand Holi parties each year with many Bollywood celebrities in attendance. However, this year they will not be participating in Holi celebrations as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father, Krishnaraj Rai is in a critical condition. The 43-year-old actress' father was hospitalised in Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital a few days back. The Guzaarish actress has been spotted going back and forth from the hospital along with Abhishek and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan. On the occasion of Holi, the Bunty Aur Babli actor shared a picture of Holika burning, captioned: "May the Holika burn away all your sorrows and evils. #happyholi(sic)."

Check out Abhishek Bachchan's post here:
 
 

May the Holika burn away all your sorrows and evils. #happyholi

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on



Amitabh Bachchan also extended Holi greetings on Twitter. The 74-year-old actor wrote: The quieter you become the more you can hear. HAPPY HOLI."
 

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the 2016 movie Housefull 3 co-starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, and Lisa Haydon. The 41-year-old actor will reportedly feature in Anurag Kashyap's next venture titled Gulab Jamun along with wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The duo has previously worked together in films such as - Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Naa Kaho, Umrao Jaan, Guru and Sarkar Raj.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan, who was last seen in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's Pink, will next feature in Sarkar 3 along with Ronit Roy, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Amit Sadh and Yami Gautam. He will also be seen sharing the screen space with Aamir Khan in Thugs Of Hindostan.
 

