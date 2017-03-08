On International Women's Day, Amitabh Bachchan Reminds Us That 'Hero' Minus 'Her' Is...

Check out Amitabh Bachchan's message on International Women's Day here:
Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the 2016 movie Pink co-starring Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Angad Bedi and Andrea Tariang. The film, directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, highlighted a woman's choice of saying 'no'. The movie was highly appreciated by the audience and the critics. Recently, the film's cast was invited for the special screening at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. It was also specially screened for the Rajasthan Police so as to train them to be sensitive and sensible about women's rights and was also invited for a special screening at the United Nations headquarters in New York City.
T 2456 -" On International Women Day? Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 8, 2017
Without "HER "even "HERO " IS "0".." pic.twitter.com/Qe85LolYkB
The Piku actor will next be seen in Ram Gopal Varma's Sarkar 3 along with Ronit Roy, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Amit Sadh and Yami Gautam. He will also feature in Thugs Of Hindostan with Aamir Khan.