Onir's Shab To be Screened At New York Film Festival

In an earlier interview, Onir told PTI that he had the script of Shab ready more than a decade ago when he first worked with Raveena and Sanjay Suri in Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence (Onir worked as Editor). "The script has been with me since then and I am so happy the film is finally happening. It is a dream come true," he said.
Earlier, Onir had signed actress Sangeeta Bijlani for the role, but the Tridev actress walked out of the project soon after signing it. Onir then roped in Raveena Tandon and told PTI that she will "surprise everyone" in the film. Raveena Tandon is awaiting the release of Maatr later this week.
Onir started his Bollywood career as film editor for 2001 film Rahul. After working in films like Fun 2shh: Dudes In the 10th Century and Bhoot, Onir directed his first film My Brother... Nikhil (2005) with Juhi Chawla and Sanjay Suri in lead roles.
(With PTI inputs)