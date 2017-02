Oscars 2017: Om Puri Honoured In Hollywood Tribute. What About Bollywood, Asks Nawazuddin Siddiqui

@TheAcademy#Oscars paid homage 2 late #OmPuri, But in #bollywood award functions nobody converse single word for his contribution... SHAME ? Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) February 27, 2017

Nawazuddin Siddiqui questioned the Bollywood award functions, which failed to pay tribute to late actor Om Puri. Mr Puri was honoured at the 89th Academy Awards ceremony in the 'In Memoriam' montage. In a tweet, Nawazuddin wrote, "@TheAcademy #Oscars paid homage 2 late #OmPuri, But in #bollywood award functions nobody converse single word for his contribution... SHAME." (sic). Om Puri died in Mumbai on January 6 this year after a heart attack. He was 66. 'In Memoriam' segment had Oscars paying homage to all the celebrities who passed away recently- Carrie Fisher, Prince, Gene Wilder, Michael Cimino, Patty Duke, Garry Marshall, Anton Yelchin, Mary Tyler Moore, Curtis Hanson and John Hurt.Here's what Nawazuddin Siddiqui tweeted:Om Puri had featured in Hollywood films likeand. Singer Sara Bareilles performed this year's Oscars' 'In memoriam' tribute which remembered those the film industry lost this last year.won the Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film at the BAFTA Awards. Om Puri's other Hollywood films were -andNawazuddin Siddiqui co-starred Om Puri in Salman Khan's 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Om Puri, was India's most versatile actors. He won the National Award for Best Actor twice-(1980) and(1982). He received the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award in India, for his services to the film industry.