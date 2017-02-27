Oscars 2017: Om Puri Honoured In Hollywood Tribute. What About Bollywood, Asks Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Here's what Nawazuddin Siddiqui tweeted:
@TheAcademy#Oscars paid homage 2 late #OmPuri, But in #bollywood award functions nobody converse single word for his contribution... SHAME? Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) February 27, 2017
Om Puri had featured in Hollywood films like East Is East, Gandhi and City Of Joy. Singer Sara Bareilles performed this year's Oscars' 'In memoriam' tribute which remembered those the film industry lost this last year. East Is East won the Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film at the BAFTA Awards. Om Puri's other Hollywood films were - City of Joy, Wolf, The Ghost and the Darkness and Charlie Wilson's War.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui co-starred Om Puri in Salman Khan's 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan.
Om Puri, was India's most versatile actors. He won the National Award for Best Actor twice- Aakrosh (1980) and Ardh Satya (1982). He received the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award in India, for his services to the film industry.