Oscars 2017: Om Puri Honoured In Hollywood Tribute. What About Bollywood, Asks Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui questioned the Bollywood award functions, which failed to pay homage to late actor Om Puri

  | February 27, 2017 23:18 IST (New Delhi)
Nawazuddin photographed in Melbourne (Courtesy: nawazuddin._siddiqui )

Nawazuddin Siddiqui questioned the Bollywood award functions, which failed to pay tribute to late actor Om Puri. Mr Puri was honoured at the 89th Academy Awards ceremony in the 'In Memoriam' montage. In a tweet, Nawazuddin wrote, "@TheAcademy #Oscars paid homage 2 late #OmPuri, But in #bollywood award functions nobody converse single word for his contribution... SHAME." (sic). Om Puri died in Mumbai on January 6 this year after a heart attack. He was 66. 'In Memoriam' segment had Oscars paying homage to all the celebrities who passed away recently- Carrie Fisher, Prince, Gene Wilder, Michael Cimino, Patty Duke, Garry Marshall, Anton Yelchin, Mary Tyler Moore, Curtis Hanson and John Hurt.

Here's what Nawazuddin Siddiqui tweeted:
 

Om Puri had featured in Hollywood films like East Is East, Gandhi and City Of Joy. Singer Sara Bareilles performed this year's Oscars' 'In memoriam' tribute which remembered those the film industry lost this last year. East Is East won the Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film at the BAFTA Awards. Om Puri's other Hollywood films were - City of Joy, Wolf, The Ghost and the Darkness and Charlie Wilson's War.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui co-starred Om Puri in Salman Khan's 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Om Puri, was India's most versatile actors. He won the National Award for Best Actor twice- Aakrosh (1980) and Ardh Satya (1982). He received the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award in India, for his services to the film industry.
 

