Oscars 2017: Rishi Kapoor Botox-Shamed Faye Dunaway In A Tweet

Rishi Kapoor tweeted: "Looking elegant but what about all that Botox all over the face? She was unrecognizable"

  | March 01, 2017 08:39 IST (New Delhi)
Oscars 2017

Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty at the Oscars. (Image courtesy: AFP)

If it's not enough that Faye Dunaway is getting a bad rap for reading out the wrong Best Film at the 89th Academy Awards, at least one person has also dissed the 76-year-old star for looking 'unrecognisable' - Rishi Kapoor suspects Botox. In an explosive finish at the Oscars in Los Angeles, 'Clyde threw Bonnie under the bus,' (as host Jimmy Kimmel described it later on his TV show) - in a singularly ungentlemanly act, Best Film co-presenter Warren Beatty, visibly confused by the name on the card, handed it to Ms Dunaway. She read out La La Land - in error, because it was actually Moonlight that had won. Bonnie and Clyde had been given the wrong envelope. Watching the Oscars in India early Monday morning, Rishi Kapoor and Karan Johar joined in the derision on Twitter.

"Warren will want to beat someone and Faye just faded away," tweeted Mr Johar. "That she did but don't forget looking ultra chic and divine in Atelier Prabal Gurung," responded the designer to the stars, neatly inserting a bit of PR. A reaction, almost as ungallant as Mr Beatty's handing over of the hot potato, came from Mr Kapoor. "Looking elegant but what about all that Botox all over the face? She was unrecognisable. Although Warren Beatty is ageing gracefully," Rishi Kapoor tweeted, somewhat unkindly.

Here's how that conversation went:
 
 
 

Rishi Kapoor wasn't the only one using the words Faye Dunaway and Botox in the same tweet:
 
 
 

Ms Dunaway did look preternaturally like the way she has always done - no doubt owing to art rather than nature. But no need to shame her for it, we say.

Everyone is obsessing over the Oscar blooper, a real life finale more dramatic than anything Hollywood could script. Conspiracy theories abound. TMZ reports that Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty, whose iconic film Bonnie And Clyde is 50 this year, were sparring backstage over who would announce the winner - Ms Dunaway reportedly got her way, prompting speculation that Mr Beatty handed her the envelope with malice, having figured out it was the wrong one. "It wasn't Warren Beatty's fault," Ms Dunaway later told Telegraph.

As chaos descended on the Oscar stage, Faye Dunaway exited hastily - 'faded away,' as noted by Karan Johar.

An accountant from PriceWaterhouseCoopers, the firm that audits the Academy Awards and has been in charge of ballots for 83 years now, reportedly handed Mr Beatty the wrong envelope. His incessant tweeting of the Oscars from backstage has been blamed for why he messed up.

  • Faye Dunaway was co-presenting the Best Film Oscar with Warren Beatty
  • "What about all that Botox all over the face?" tweeted Rishi Kapoor
  • Many twitter users also commented Faye Dunaway's look
 

