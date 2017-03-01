Oscars 2017: Rishi Kapoor Botox-Shamed Faye Dunaway In A Tweet

"Warren will want to beat someone and Faye just faded away," tweeted Mr Johar. "That she did but don't forget looking ultra chic and divine in Atelier Prabal Gurung," responded the designer to the stars, neatly inserting a bit of PR. A reaction, almost as ungallant as Mr Beatty's handing over of the hot potato, came from Mr Kapoor. "Looking elegant but what about all that Botox all over the face? She was unrecognisable. Although Warren Beatty is ageing gracefully," Rishi Kapoor tweeted, somewhat unkindly.
Here's how that conversation went:
@karanjohar yes Faye did but don't forget looking ultra chic and divine in an Atelier Prabal Gurung xPG.? Prabal Gurung (@prabalgurung) February 27, 2017
That she did!!! All thanks to you my friend....congratulations!!!! https://t.co/YLEU9nApuf? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 27, 2017
Looked elegant but what about all that Botox all over the face? She was unrecognisable. All Though Warren Beatty is ageing gracefully. https://t.co/aye8U1logs? Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 27, 2017
Rishi Kapoor wasn't the only one using the words Faye Dunaway and Botox in the same tweet:
At least the envelope didn't hold Faye Dunaway's Botox receipt. #envelopegate? Rob Izenberg (@IcemanTweeteth) February 27, 2017
"Botox went to my brain. "Faye Dunaway #Moonlightgate? Beverly Akerman (@Beverly_Akerman) February 27, 2017
#envelopegate? RonZee (@Zmandate) February 28, 2017
Ms Dunaway did look preternaturally like the way she has always done - no doubt owing to art rather than nature. But no need to shame her for it, we say.
Everyone is obsessing over the Oscar blooper, a real life finale more dramatic than anything Hollywood could script. Conspiracy theories abound. TMZ reports that Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty, whose iconic film Bonnie And Clyde is 50 this year, were sparring backstage over who would announce the winner - Ms Dunaway reportedly got her way, prompting speculation that Mr Beatty handed her the envelope with malice, having figured out it was the wrong one. "It wasn't Warren Beatty's fault," Ms Dunaway later told Telegraph.
As chaos descended on the Oscar stage, Faye Dunaway exited hastily - 'faded away,' as noted by Karan Johar.
An accountant from PriceWaterhouseCoopers, the firm that audits the Academy Awards and has been in charge of ballots for 83 years now, reportedly handed Mr Beatty the wrong envelope. His incessant tweeting of the Oscars from backstage has been blamed for why he messed up.