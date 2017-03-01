Oscars 2017: Rishi Kapoor Botox-Shamed Faye Dunaway In A Tweet

@karanjohar yes Faye did but don't forget looking ultra chic and divine in an Atelier Prabal Gurung xPG. ? Prabal Gurung (@prabalgurung) February 27, 2017

That she did!!! All thanks to you my friend....congratulations!!!! https://t.co/YLEU9nApuf ? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 27, 2017

Looked elegant but what about all that Botox all over the face? She was unrecognisable. All Though Warren Beatty is ageing gracefully. https://t.co/aye8U1logs ? Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 27, 2017

At least the envelope didn't hold Faye Dunaway's Botox receipt. #envelopegate ? Rob Izenberg (@IcemanTweeteth) February 27, 2017

"Botox went to my brain. "Faye Dunaway #Moonlightgate ? Beverly Akerman (@Beverly_Akerman) February 27, 2017