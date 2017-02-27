Oscars 2017: 'Shit Happens At Oscars Too,' Tweets Bollywood After Warren Beatty's Best Film Oopsie

The Oscars are broadcast in India at 7 am and Bollywood was clearly awake and watching. Rishi Kapoor, Karan Johar and Shabana Azmi were the first to comment on Twitter.
OSCARS. Shit happens at Oscars too!? Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 27, 2017
That was the most ridiculous and hysterical goof up in the history of the academy awards!!!!! #oscarbooboo? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 27, 2017
First you bore us with a bland and boring ceremony...then you mess up the most important modality!!! #oSCAR? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 27, 2017
What?!! I just cant believe what happened at the Oscars !!!? Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) February 27, 2017
#Oscars saving the best moment for last!At least this doesn't happen in our award shows.. we just give to whoever is still there in audience— Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) February 27, 2017
Did this really happen?!! #Oscars#lalaland#moonlight— Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) February 27, 2017
OMG!!!!! It happened in OSCARS announce a wrong winner for the #thebestpicture#Moonlight vs #lalaland@TheAcademy#Oscars2017— sonu sood (@SonuSood) February 27, 2017
La La Land missed out the Best Film trophy but it did take home six prizes including Best Actress for Emma Stone, who competed against the likes of Meryl Streep and Natalie Portman. The film was nominated in 14 categories, the highest so far with Titanic and All About Eve. Casey Affleck won the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in Manchester By The Sea. Viola Davis (Fences) and Mahershala Ali (Moonlight) were tipped for the Best Supporting Actor awards and did win. Moonlight won a total of three awards, the second highest number at the 89th Academy Awards. The film's third win was for Best Adapted Screenplay.
The 89th Academy Awards were held in Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre on Sunday (Monday morning in India). Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel hosted the awards ceremony for the first time.