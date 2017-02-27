Oscars 2017: 'Shit Happens At Oscars Too,' Tweets Bollywood After Warren Beatty's Best Film Oopsie

OSCARS. Shit happens at Oscars too! ? Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 27, 2017

That was the most ridiculous and hysterical goof up in the history of the academy awards!!!!! #oscarbooboo ? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 27, 2017

First you bore us with a bland and boring ceremony...then you mess up the most important modality!!! #oSCAR ? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 27, 2017

What?!! I just cant believe what happened at the Oscars !!! ? Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) February 27, 2017

#Oscars saving the best moment for last!At least this doesn't happen in our award shows.. we just give to whoever is still there in audience — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) February 27, 2017