Padman: Twinkle Khanna Laughs Off 'Imaginary' Controversy, 'Say I Sold My Mangalsutra Too,' She Tweets

Here's Twinkle Khanna's tweet:
When you write fiction-do go all out-add in your imaginary'exclusive' that I also had to sell my mangalsutra and Padman is based on Putin:) https://t.co/ePe1eTdYgc— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) April 21, 2017
Padman, featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, also stars actresses Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte. The film went on floors last month. Padman is directed by R Balki.
On collaborating with Akshay, Twinkle, 43, earlier told news agency PTI that she is 'happy to be a part of a great team.' "I think it's a great team. We are playing tennis doubles, and I think that's a pretty good foundation for a marriage to last."
Superstar Amitabh Bachchan is also a part of Padman. Mr Bachchan, who has starred in R Balki's Cheeni Kum, Paa and Shamitabh has a guest appearance in the film.
Akshay Kumar recently won his first ever National Award for his critically-acclaimed performance as a navy officer in Rustom. His Padman co-star Sonam Kapoor too got a special mention for Neerja at the 64th National Film Awards.