Padman: Twinkle Khanna Laughs Off 'Imaginary' Controversy, 'Say I Sold My Mangalsutra Too,' She Tweets

Twinkle Khanna has slammed a leading daily for their article about Akshay Kumar's film Padman facing financial troubles

  | April 22, 2017 16:22 IST (New Delhi)
Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar have been married for 16 years (Courtesy: twinklerkhanna)

  • "Add in your imaginary 'exclusive' that I had to sell my mangalsutra"
  • Twinkle Khanna is the producer of Akshay's Padman
  • Padman also features Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte
Twinkle 'Funnybones' Khanna, who is the undisputed queen of Twitter, slammed a leading daily for their article about Akshay Kumar's film Padman facing financial troubles. Twinkle is producing Padman under Mrs Funnybones Movies. Sharing the report (which is no longer available), Twinkle Khanna wrote, "When you write fiction-do go all out-add in your imaginary 'exclusive' that I also had to sell my mangalsutra and Padman is based on Putin." Twinkle Khanna, now an author, is married to actor Akshay Kumar for 16 years. Padman is based on Arunachalam Muruganantham, a small town entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu, who invented low-cost sanitary napkins to generate awareness.

Here's Twinkle Khanna's tweet:


Padman, featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, also stars actresses Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte. The film went on floors last month. Padman is directed by R Balki.

On collaborating with Akshay, Twinkle, 43, earlier told news agency PTI that she is 'happy to be a part of a great team.' "I think it's a great team. We are playing tennis doubles, and I think that's a pretty good foundation for a marriage to last."

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan is also a part of Padman. Mr Bachchan, who has starred in R Balki's Cheeni Kum, Paa and Shamitabh has a guest appearance in the film.

Akshay Kumar recently won his first ever National Award for his critically-acclaimed performance as a navy officer in Rustom. His Padman co-star Sonam Kapoor too got a special mention for Neerja at the 64th National Film Awards.
 

 

