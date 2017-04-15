Advertisement
Padmavati: Deepika Padukone Puts Shoot On Hold. Here's Why

"Deepika Padukone will resume shooting for Padmavati very soon, there is nothing to worry," said her spokesperson

  April 15, 2017
Padmavati

Deepika Padukone in Bajirao Mastani

Highlights

  • Deepika has sprained her neck therefore has stopped the shoot
  • She will resume shooting very soon, her spokesperson said
  • Padmavati also stars Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh
Actress Deepika Padukone recently had to stop shooting for her upcoming film Padmavati due to a sprain in her neck, her spokesperson told The Indian Express. Deepika Padukone started filming the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed project some time back but she because of the pain in neck she had to delay the shoot. The actress could not wear the heavy jewellery and costumes designed for her character, Rani Padmavati. But her spokesperson assured that the actress will resume shooting very soon. "Deepika has sprained her neck a little and that's why she couldn't shoot, there is nothing more to add to this. She will resume shooting for Padmavati very soon, there is nothing to worry, and all other speculations can rest," Deepika's spokesperson told The Indian Express.

Earlier the film shoot was stalled after members of the Rajput Karni Sena vandalized the film's sets in the Nahargarh Fort in Jaipur. Some of the members also attacked the crew members including director Bhansali. The director shifted shoot location to Mumbai's film city. The Rajput Karni Sena attacked Mr Bhansali over alleged romantic scenes between Alaudin Khilji and Rani Padmavati. However, the makers later clarified that there are no romantic scenes between Khilji and Rani Padmavati - dream sequence or otherwise.

Last month, Mr Bhansali tackled another hurdle when a group of unidentified men burnt the film's set in Kohlapur. Though props and costumes were damaged but nobody was harmed in the incident.

Padmavati is the story of Rani Padmavati, who is believed to have performed jauahar after Alaudin Khilji took over the fort of Chittor. Ranveer Singh plays the role of Alaudin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor will be seen as Deepika's onscreen husband, Ratan Singh. The film is slated to hit the screens in November, this year.

 

