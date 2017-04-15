Padmavati: Deepika Padukone Puts Shoot On Hold. Here's Why

Earlier the film shoot was stalled after members of the Rajput Karni Sena vandalized the film's sets in the Nahargarh Fort in Jaipur. Some of the members also attacked the crew members including director Bhansali. The director shifted shoot location to Mumbai's film city. The Rajput Karni Sena attacked Mr Bhansali over alleged romantic scenes between Alaudin Khilji and Rani Padmavati. However, the makers later clarified that there are no romantic scenes between Khilji and Rani Padmavati - dream sequence or otherwise.
Last month, Mr Bhansali tackled another hurdle when a group of unidentified men burnt the film's set in Kohlapur. Though props and costumes were damaged but nobody was harmed in the incident.
Padmavati is the story of Rani Padmavati, who is believed to have performed jauahar after Alaudin Khilji took over the fort of Chittor. Ranveer Singh plays the role of Alaudin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor will be seen as Deepika's onscreen husband, Ratan Singh. The film is slated to hit the screens in November, this year.