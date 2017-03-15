Padmavati Set In Kolhapur Attacked And Set On Fire, Sanjay Leela Bhansali Is Safe

The CEO of Mr Bhansali's production house is on the way to the location - about 15 kms away from the town of Panhala in Kolhapur district - to assess the damage.
Vinod Tawde, Maharashtra's Minister of Culture, said on behalf of the state government that matter should have been resolved through dialogue rather than attacking the set of the film.
This is the second time the sets of the film have been attacked. In January, Mr Bhansali was assaulted while filming at Nahargarh Fort in Jaipur by a Rajput group called Karni Sena. Karni Sena is not believed to be responsible for the attack in Kolhapur.
Filming was later moved out of Rajasthan to Maharashtra. The making of Padmavati, based on the legend of Rani Padmini and Emperor Alauddin Khilji, has provoked protests from groups who object to what they say is a misrepresentation of Rani Padmini, who is believed to have committed jauhar to escape Khilji when he invaded her kingdom of Chittor. Opposition to the film is based on rumours that it implies a romantic connection between Padmini and Khilji, in a dream and song sequence.
After the Jaipur set was vandalized, Karni Sena claimed they had received written assurance from Sanjay Leela Bhansali that the scenes would be dropped - Mr Bhansali says no such scenes were ever in the film at all.
Last week, the Chittorgarh Fort was vandalized and mirrors in at the Padmini Palace were broken.
Padmavati stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmini and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji. Shahid Kapoor plays Padmini's husband Ratan Singh.