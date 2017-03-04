Padmavati: Trouble For Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Film In Rajasthan?

Karni Sena, a Rajput group, earlier protested against Padmavati alleging that Mr Bhansali had distorted historical facts in the film. In January, members of the outfit vandalized the sets of the film in Jaipur's Nahargarh Fort and Mr Bhansali and his crew was roughed up. Following the attack, Mr Bhansali cancelled the film's shooting there and erected the sets in Mumbai's Film City.
A group of protesters, led by the national president of Shree Rastriya Rajput Karni Sena Sukhdev Singh (an offshoot of Karni Sena) demanded a "complete ban" on Padmavati among other things on Saturday. "We will not allow the release of the film in Rajasthan till it is screened to our community members," Pushpendra Singh announced at the gathering, reports PTI.
In January Karni Sena attacked Mr Bhansali over scenes that supposedly showed a romantic connection between Padmini and Alauddin Khilji. Later, tweets from the film official handle clarified that no such supposed dream sequence or song was ever scripted into the film.
Repeating. There NEVER was and never will be any scene or dream or song between #RaniPadmavati and #AlauddinKhilji in #Padmavati? Padmavati (@RealPadmavati) February 10, 2017
Repeating. #SanjayLeelaBhansali revers #RaniPadmavati and will NEVER do anything to hurt #Rajput sentiments. Do not believe otherwise? Padmavati (@RealPadmavati) February 10, 2017
Padmavati is scheduled to release in November, this year.
