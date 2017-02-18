Pakistani Actress Who Said Salman Khan Is 'Chhichhora,' 2 Years Later Says He's 'Humble'

In the video which circulated like wildfire on the internet, Saba Qamar, AGE, was asked if she would work with Salman Khan and the actress turned him down saying he's 'chhichhora' and because he doesn't know how to dance.
On Friday, Ms Qamar told IANS that "it was a fun show." Alluding to filmmaker Karan Johar's talk show, she added: "Koffee With Karan mein kya kuchch nahi hota (What all does not happen on Koffee With Karan)."
Salman Khan, however, wasn't the only actor Saba Qamar refused to work with. She said she won't work with Emraan Hashmi because she didn't want "mouth cancer," reports IANS. As for Riteish Deshmukh, she said because she is an "A-grade actress" in Pakistan, she would want to work only with other A-grade actors, even in India. In the video, Ms Qamar was asked if Hrithik Roshan asked her to marry him, how would she say, 'No?' Saba replied: "Don't want a father of two. He is not my cup of tea."
Saba Qamar will make her Bollywood debut opposite Irrfan Khan in Hindi Medium:
#HindiMedium @irrfank January 5, 2017
Saba Qamar is the star of Pakistani shows like Maat, Dhoop Mein Andhera Hai, Jinnah Ke Naam and Uraan.
(With IANS inputs)