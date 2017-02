Pakistani Actress Who Said Salman Khan Is 'Chhichhora,' 2 Years Later Says He's 'Humble'

Pakistani actress Saba Qamar found herself in top trends list after an old video in which she said she won't work with Salman Khan because he iswent viral and a day later on Friday she issued a statement saying that it was just for the "fun at that moment." Ms Qamar said in her statement: "is a fun show where they ask you fun questions about Bollywood stars. Whatever I said about each of the actors was said just for fun at that moment. I love and respect the Indian film industry especially Salman Khan, who is such a huge star and so humble," reports news agency IANS. The video first aired in 2015.In the video which circulated like wildfire on the internet, Saba Qamar, AGE, was asked if she would work with Salman Khan and the actress turned him down saying he's '' and because he doesn't know how to dance.On Friday, Ms Qamar told IANS that "it was a fun show." Alluding to filmmaker Karan Johar's talk show, she added: "(What all does not happen on)."Salman Khan, however, wasn't the only actor Saba Qamar refused to work with. She said she won't work with Emraan Hashmi because she didn't want "mouth cancer," reports IANS. As for Riteish Deshmukh, she said because she is an "A-grade actress" in Pakistan, she would want to work only with other A-grade actors, even in India. In the video, Ms Qamar was asked if Hrithik Roshan asked her to marry him, how would she say, 'No?' Saba replied: "Don't want a father of two. He is not my cup of tea."Saba Qamar will make her Bollywood debut opposite Irrfan Khan inSaba Qamar is the star of Pakistani shows likeand(With IANS inputs)