Pakistani Actress Who Said Salman Khan Is 'Chhichhora,' 2 Years Later Says He's 'Humble'

Saba Qamar said: "I love and respect the Indian film industry especially Salman Khan is such a huge star and so humble"

  | February 18, 2017 17:25 IST (New Delhi)
Saba Qamar

Saba Qamar also said that Salman Khan can't dance. (Image courtesy: sabaqamar)

Pakistani actress Saba Qamar found herself in top trends list after an old video in which she said she won't work with Salman Khan because he is chhichhora went viral and a day later on Friday she issued a statement saying that it was just for the "fun at that moment." Ms Qamar said in her statement: "Good Morning Zindagi is a fun show where they ask you fun questions about Bollywood stars. Whatever I said about each of the actors was said just for fun at that moment. I love and respect the Indian film industry especially Salman Khan, who is such a huge star and so humble," reports news agency IANS. The video first aired in 2015.

In the video which circulated like wildfire on the internet, Saba Qamar, AGE, was asked if she would work with Salman Khan and the actress turned him down saying he's 'chhichhora' and because he doesn't know how to dance.

On Friday, Ms Qamar told IANS that "it was a fun show." Alluding to filmmaker Karan Johar's talk show, she added: "Koffee With Karan mein kya kuchch nahi hota (What all does not happen on Koffee With Karan)."

Salman Khan, however, wasn't the only actor Saba Qamar refused to work with. She said she won't work with Emraan Hashmi because she didn't want "mouth cancer," reports IANS. As for Riteish Deshmukh, she said because she is an "A-grade actress" in Pakistan, she would want to work only with other A-grade actors, even in India. In the video, Ms Qamar was asked if Hrithik Roshan asked her to marry him, how would she say, 'No?' Saba replied: "Don't want a father of two. He is not my cup of tea."

Saba Qamar will make her Bollywood debut opposite Irrfan Khan in Hindi Medium:
 

Saba Qamar is the star of Pakistani shows like Maat, Dhoop Mein Andhera Hai, Jinnah Ke Naam and Uraan.

(With IANS inputs)

