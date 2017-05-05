Parineeti Chopra Urf Our Pyaari Bindu Is A 'Fan' Of This Television Show

In Meri Pyaari Bindu, Parineeti, 28, features as an aspiring singer, who dreams of becoming a rockstar one day while Ayushmann, 32, plays a writer. The film, set in Bengal, tracks Bindu (Parineeti) and Abhimanyu's (Ayushmann) love story. Meri Pyaari Bindu songs have topped the chartbusters.
Of her role in the film, Parineeti earlier told IANS, "She is a mad girl who just wants to be a rockstar and nothing else. Such a special role for me."
Parineeti and Ayushmann's episode on Nach Baliye 8 will be aired on Sunday. Last week, Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor promoted their film Half Girlfriend on Nach Baliye 8.
The trailer of Meri Pyaari Bindu was released through five different chapters. Bengali actors Aparajita Auddy and Rajatava Dutta also star in the film.
Directed by debutant Akshay Roy, Meri Pyaari Bindu releases on May 12.
(With IANS inputs)