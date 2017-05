Parineeti Chopra Urf Our Pyaari Bindu Is A 'Fan' Of This Television Show

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who is currently awaiting the release of Meri Pyaari Bindu , opposite Ayushmann Khurranna, said that she has been a fan of couple dance reality show, reports news agency IANS. Parineeti and Ayushmann recently visited the sets offor the promotions of. "I have been a fan ofsince childhood. I'm thrilled to see all the beautiful couples perform so well. And it is much appreciated that they manage their work along with rehearsals. They are all so talented," Parineeti told IANS.is judged by actress Sonakshi Sinha, choreographer Terence Lewis and filmmaker Mohit Suri.In Parineeti, 28, features as an aspiring singer , who dreams of becoming a rockstar one day while Ayushmann, 32, plays a writer. The film, set in Bengal, tracks Bindu (Parineeti) and Abhimanyu's (Ayushmann) love story.songs have topped the chartbusters.Of her role in the film, Parineeti earlier told IANS, " She is a mad girl who just wants to be a rockstar and nothing else. Such a special role for me."Parineeti and Ayushmann's episode onwill be aired on Sunday. Last week, Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor promoted their filmonThe trailer ofwas released through five different chapters. Bengali actors Aparajita Auddy and Rajatava Dutta also star in the film.Directed by debutant Akshay Roy,releases on May 12.(With IANS inputs)