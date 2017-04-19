Parineeti Chopra Says Priyanka Chopra Texted Her 'First' After Meri Pyaari Bindu Song

Priyanka has spent a considerable number of years in the US before she kick-started her career in modelling switched to Bollywood. Currently, Priyanka has wrapped shooting for the second season of her American TV show Quantico and is expected to be back home for a break. Priyanka, however, will reportedly return to the US in May for promotional duties of her Hollywood debut Baywatch.
Parineeti, who features as an aspiring rockstar in Meri Pyaari Bindu, said that her father Pawan Chopra is her "inspiration" for singing. "My dad is my idol and inspiration when it comes to singing. He still sits with a harmonium and does riyaz," PTI quoted Parineeti as saying.
"My intense passion is to be the best actor I can be. I want to sing as much as I can as that's my first love, I want to dance my best and want to do best and do biggest variety of films and that's my only endeavour," Parineeti told PTI.
Meri Pyaari Bindu also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and releases on May 12. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra's Baywatch hits screens in May as well.
