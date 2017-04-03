Parineeti Chopra Says She Had A Very 'Non-Romantic Childhood'

Parineeti Chopra, who is making a comeback to the silver screen after her 2014 movie Kill Dil, told PTI that the break helped her introspect her life. "The break came at a very important time in my life. I was going through some transformations in both personal and professional life. Before that I worked straight for three years. I felt bogged out. It was important for me to introspect about my life, do better work, look better and feel better," she said. She added: "I got a house. So, a lot of things were happening and ended up not shooting for eight-nine months. Now, I feel I am doing my best work. I am putting everything that I have. I am sleeping better and have a lot of stamina now. I just feel healthier to do better work."
Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in the 2015 movie Dum Laga Ke Haisha co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. The 32-year-old actor said that his upcoming film has a different approach as compared to his last film. He told PTI: "In 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', we had touched the 90s, there was this small arch about the music but this is all about nostalgia. We love nostalgia, we live in the past. I think thats a very Indian thing to do. Wherever we go, we listen to the old songs. The new ones come and go but the old stays."
After Meri Pyaari Bindu, Parineeti Chopra will next feature in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again. Ayushmaan Khurrana will next be seen in Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Savdhan.
(With PTI inputs)