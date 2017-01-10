Parineeti Chopra's Post Of Man Holding Her Umbrella Is Getting Angry Responses

This is what Parineeti posted, clearly without giving it much thought:
A day ago, Parineeti Chopra posted about flying out to Dubai, tagging her Shuddh Desi Romance co-star Sushant Singh Rajput, who was in Dubai last week:
This isn't the first time Parineeti has been accused of being insensitive. Last year in August, a birthday message she posted for a friend was criticized because she told her friend to "eat less and become thin" - a comment that was seen as 'fat-shaming.' The actress was also accused of being hypocritical because she has spoken out publicly about being body-shamed, first for allegedly not being thin enough and then for allegedly being too thin.
Parineeti Chopra debuted in 2011 film Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl in a supporting role and then starred in 2012's Ishaqzaade. After three releases in 2014 - Hasee Toh Phasee, Daawat-E-Ishq and Kill Dil - she took a year off to work on her fitness and showed off a brand new look at the end of 2015. Last year, she appeared in a song sequence in the film Dishoom. Parineeti is currently filming Meri Pyaari Bindu with Ayushmann Khurrana, scheduled for this May.