Phillauri: Anushka Sharma Hilariously Photoshops Herself Into Jai-Veeru's Bike

Check out Anushka Sharma's #shashiwasthere memes here:
The Sholay picture is especially genius because if you think about it, the line "todenge dum magar tera saath na chhodenge" seems tailored for Phillauri's Shashi, who is a most determined ghost and refuses to leave the side of the hapless young 'maanglik' man who was married to the tree she inhabits.
After the 2015 thriller movie NH10, Phillauri is Anushka Sharma's second production venture. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh and Suraj Sharma, who plays Shashi's inadvertent and unwilling groom. Diljit is cast to type as a Punjabi folk musician and the love interest of Shashi when she was alive.
Anshai Lal will be making his directorial debut with this film. Phillauri has been co-produced by Anushka and her brother Karnesh Sharma under the banner of Fox Star Studios and Clean Slate Films.
Anushka Sharma was last seen in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Fawad Khan. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress is currently shooting for Imtiaz Ali's untitled project along with Shah Rukh Khan. She will also been seen romancing Arjun Kapoor in Kaneda. The PK actress has shot a cameo appearance for Rajkumar Hirani's film Dutt, a biopic on the actor Sanjay Dutt.