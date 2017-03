Phillauri: Anushka Sharma Hilariously Photoshops Herself Into Jai-Veeru's Bike

Ab aap jaan gaye ki Veeru Jai ke upar kyon baitha tha. Because #ShashiWasThere A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Mar 7, 2017 at 3:37am PST

Koi mujhe bataye yeh teeno mujh pe ungli kyun utha rahein the? #ShashiWasThere A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Mar 4, 2017 at 5:30am PST

Inko jhanda lagane mein madad maine hi ki thi. Muje oxygen mask,spacesuit ki zarurat nahi padti na so I was more comfortable#ShashiWasThere A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Mar 3, 2017 at 3:33am PST

Yeh log mujhe sun nahin paye, main toh kab se Hindi mein keh rahi thi ki naam galat likha hai #ShashiWasThere A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Mar 2, 2017 at 3:30am PST

Actress Anushka Sharma has chanced upon a novel way to promote her upcoming filmon social media - all it takes is Photoshop. The 28-year-old actress, who plays the role of a benign ghost in the film, has been going places, quite literally, from the Oscars last month to reaching the moon with Neil Armstrong. The hashtag #ShashiWasThere has become a huge hit on the Internet with everyone loving Anushka Sharma's hilarious take on different situations. Now, it seems that #ShashiWasThere when Jai and Veeru were singingin. Theactress recently shared an image from the 1975 classic into which she's been inserted with actors Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra. She captioned it: "Ab aap jaan gaye ki Veeru Jai ke upar kyon baitha tha. Because #ShashiWasThere(sic).".Check out Anushka Sharma's #shashiwasthere memes here:Thepicture is especially genius because if you think about it, the line "" seems tailored for's Shashi, who is a most determined ghost and refuses to leave the side of the hapless young '' man who was married to the tree she inhabits.After the 2015 thriller movie Phillauri is Anushka Sharma's second production venture . Theactress will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh and Suraj Sharma, who plays Shashi's inadvertent and unwilling groom. Diljit is cast to type as a Punjabi folk musician and the love interest of Shashi when she was alive.Anshai Lal will be making his directorial debut with this film.has been co-produced by Anushka and her brother Karnesh Sharma under the banner of Fox Star Studios and Clean Slate Films.Anushka Sharma was last seen in Karan Johar's, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Fawad Khan. Theactress is currently shooting for Imtiaz Ali's untitled project along with Shah Rukh Khan. She will also been seen romancing Arjun Kapoor in. Theactress has shot a cameo appearance for Rajkumar Hirani's film, a biopic on the actor Sanjay Dutt.