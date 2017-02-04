Phillauri: Anushka Sharma Unveils Film's Logo

Check out the logo of Phillauri here:
Anshai Lal had started his career as an assistant director to Saket Chaudhary with 2006 movie Pyaar Ke Side Effects starring Mallika Sherawat and Rahul Bose. He was also an assistant director in movies- Chak De! India, Dostana, Housefull andHimmatwala.
The movie has been co-produced by her brother Karnesh Sharma under the banner of Fox Star Studios and Clean Slate Films. Kaneda will the brother-sister duo's third production venture in which the 28-year-old actress will be seen romancing Ishaqzaade actor Arjun Kapoor.
Anushka Sharma was last seen in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil along with Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai. The Sultan actress is currently working on Imtiaz Ali's next with Shah Rukh Khan, tentatively titled Rehnuman.
Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh who recently won the Filmfare Award in the Best Male Debut for Udta Punjab will also be a part of Akshay Kumar's next which will be produced by Sultan actor Salman Khan and Karan Johar.