Phillauri: Anushka Sharma Unveils Film's Logo

Anushka Sharma unveiled the logo of her upcoming romantic comedy film Phillauri on social media on Friday. The film is Anushka's second home production and the actress will be seen sharing the screen space withactor Diljit Dosanjh andactor Suraj Sharma. Theactress had made her production debut in 2015 with thriller film. The movie which emerged as a sleeper-hit featured her in the lead role with actor Neil Bhoopalam. Anshai Lal will be making his directorial debut with, which scheduled to be released on March 24.Check out the logo ofhere:Anshai Lal had started his career as an assistant director to Saket Chaudhary with 2006 moviestarring Mallika Sherawat and Rahul Bose. He was also an assistant director in movies-andThe movie has been co-produced by her brother Karnesh Sharma under the banner of Fox Star Studios and Clean Slate Films.will the brother-sister duo's third production venture in which the 28-year-old actress will be seen romancingactor Arjun Kapoor.Anushka Sharma was last seen in Karan Johar'salong with Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai. Theactress is currently working on Imtiaz Ali's next with Shah Rukh Khan, tentatively titledSinger-actor Diljit Dosanjh who recently won the Filmfare Award in the Best Male Debut for Udta Punjab will also be a part of Akshay Kumar's next which will be produced byactor Salman Khan and Karan Johar.