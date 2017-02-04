Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Phillauri: Anushka Sharma Unveils Film's Logo

Anushka Sharma shared the logo of her second home production film Phillauri on social media.

  | February 04, 2017 11:15 IST (New Delhi)
Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma shares the logo of her second production Phillauri (Image courtesy: Anushka Official)

Anushka Sharma unveiled the logo of her upcoming romantic comedy film Phillauri on social media on Friday. The film is Anushka's second home production and the actress will be seen sharing the screen space with Udta Punjab actor Diljit Dosanjh and Life Of Pi actor Suraj Sharma. The Band Baaja Baaraat actress had made her production debut in 2015 with thriller film NH10. The movie which emerged as a sleeper-hit featured her in the lead role with actor Neil Bhoopalam. Anshai Lal will be making his directorial debut with Phillauri, which scheduled to be released on March 24.

Check out the logo of Phillauri here:
 


Anshai Lal had started his career as an assistant director to Saket Chaudhary with 2006 movie Pyaar Ke Side Effects starring Mallika Sherawat and Rahul Bose. He was also an assistant director in movies- Chak De! India, DostanaHousefull andHimmatwala.

The movie has been co-produced by her brother Karnesh Sharma under the banner of Fox Star Studios and Clean Slate Films. Kaneda will the brother-sister duo's third production venture in which the 28-year-old actress will be seen romancing Ishaqzaade actor Arjun Kapoor.

Anushka Sharma was last seen in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil along with Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai. The Sultan actress is currently working on Imtiaz Ali's next with Shah Rukh Khan, tentatively titled Rehnuman.

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh who recently won the Filmfare Award in the Best Male Debut for Udta Punjab will also be a part of Akshay Kumar's next which will be produced by Sultan actor Salman Khan and Karan Johar.

Highlights

  • Phillauri will be Anushka's second home production
  • The film is slated to be released on March 24
  • Anushka Sharma will be seen opposite Diljit Dosanjh in the film
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement