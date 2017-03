Phillauri: Anushka Sharma's Hanuman Chalisa Scene Censored? What Her Team Says

The Central Board Of Film Certification is admittedly easily offended but did it really order a scene allegedly featuring theedited in Anushka Sharma's new film Phillauri ? Ahead of the release of the film, DNA reported that the Censor Board demanded that the recital of theby the character played by actor Suraj Sharma be muted. In the film, Anushka plays a ghost who haunts Suraj and the alleged cut was ordered on the basis that reciting thegets rid of ghosts (which it emphatically doesn't do in the film) and therefore Phillauri 'hurts religious sentiments,' reported DNA . Asked, Anushka's team told NDTV, "Watch the film and you will know" - so we did and, a satire of superstition and the supernatural, does have a scene in which a mantra is chanted.Anushka Sharma's publicist told NDTV that the reports were "baseless rumours." Chief censor Pahlaj Nihalani told Indian Express , "This is not true. I don't want to comment on it. You can talk to producers about it. Whatever they say is right." Anushka, who also produces Phillauri, stars as Shashi who becomes a ghost when she dies. One fine day, she finds herself married to an NRI named Kanan - Suraj's character - who isand is being wedded to a tree before marrying his real bride. Turns out, the tree is Shashi's home and she trails around her reluctant and terrified groom. In the scene referred to in DNA 's report, Shashi sneaks up on Kanan causing him to fall backwards into a bathtub and begin nervously chanting to ward her off.Parts of the bathtub scene, minus the chanted, feature in the trailer of the film.is Anushka Sharma's second film as producer afterand is directed by Anshai Lal. Diljit Dosanjh co-stars as a folk singer who was Shashi's love interest before she died.