Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Phillauri Box Office Collection Day 10: Anushka Sharma's Film Has Made Rs 25.78 Crore So Far

Anushka Sharma's comedy drama Phillauri collected Rs 3.10 crore over the weekend. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh and Suraj Sharma in pivotal roles

  | April 03, 2017 16:12 IST (New Delhi)
Anuskha Sharma

Anushka Sharma in Phillauri

Highlights

  • Phillauri plots two separate love stories, set 98 years apart
  • Anushka stars a ghost bride
  • Anushka and Dijit will be next seen in Kaneda
Anushka Sharma's comedy drama Phillauri collected Rs 3.10 crore over the weekend, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film, which released on March 24, had made had earned Rs 22 crore till last Friday. Phillauri stars Diljit Dosanjh and Suraj Sharma in pivotal roles. The Anshai Lal-directed film is based in Phillaur, Punjab and tracks two separate love stories, set 98 years apart. The film's current total now stands at Rs 25.78 crore, tweeted Mr Adarsh. Anushka plays Diljit's love interest and in the other part, we see her as a ghost Shashi. Life Of Pi actor Suraj Sharma stars Kanan Gill, a young rapper, who gets accidentally get married Shashi, the ghost.

Here's Phillauri's box office collection so far:
 

In his review for NDTV Movies, Saibal Chatterjee gave Phillauri three out of five stars. He wrote, "The film is an unconventional Bollywood entertainer that is watchable all the way. It does not rely on star power. It does not rely on star power and draws its strength instead from an off-kilter screenplay that for once might make you want to believe in the existence of ghosts." Mr Chatterjee further wrote that Phillauri is inspired by Tim Burton's 2005 animated film Corpse Bride..

Phillauri is Anushka's second film as a producer after NH10. After Philluri, Anushka and Diljit are all set to star in Kaneda.

Anushka Sharma is currently busy filming Imtiaz Ali's next film with Shah Rukh Khan in Punjab while Diljit Dosanjh will be seen as a superhero in Anurag Singh's Super Singh.
 

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement