Phillauri Box Office Collection Day 2: Anushka Sharma's Film Makes Rs 9.22 Crores

#Phillauri is STRONG in North, the key contributor... Biz saw growth on Sat... Sun crucial... Fri 4.02 cr, Sat 5.20 cr. Total: Rs 9.22 cr.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 26, 2017
Mr Adarsh also shared the figures of Phillauri's box office score overseas:
#Phillauri opens well in UAE-GCC. Collects $ 260,000 [Rs 1.70 cr] on Thu Fri [witnessed 40% growth].? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 25, 2017
Phillauri stars Anushka Sharma in a refreshing role - that of a ghost bride who accidentally gets married to an NRI, played by Life Of Pi actor Suraj Sharma. Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh and Mehrene Kaur Pirzada also feature in key roles in the ghost drama. In his review for NDTV Movies, Saibal Chatterjee writes: "The film revolves around a century-spanning love story that takes into its sweep a budding romance that blossoms in a village off Phillaur, in the era of Gauhar Jaan, the freedom struggle and the Jallianwala Bagh massacre."
Meanwhile, Bollywood is also fond of Anushka Sharma's Phillauri (particularly Shashi) already. Shah Rukh Khan whose Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi is Anushka's maiden Bollywood film, wrote: "Phillauri, the attempt at doing what you believe in." Actress Alia Bhatt said Anushka is 'an inspiration': "Phillauri is such a lovely unique film! With such honest performances from the whole cast! Anushka Sharma you are such an inspiration."
Phillauri has been co-produced by Anushka and her brother Karnesh Sharma, and is the 35-year-old actress' second project as a producer after 2015's NH10. Directed by Anshali Lal, Phillauri has extensively been shot in rural Punjab.