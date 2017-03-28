Phillauri Box Office Collection Day 4: Anushka Sharma's Film Takes A 'Dip'

Here's Phillauri's box office update:
#Phillauri takes a dip on Mon... Fri 4.02 cr, Sat 5.20 cr, Sun 6.03 cr, Mon 2.02 cr. Total: 17.27 cr. India biz.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 28, 2017
On Monday, Mr Adarsh mentioned that Phillauri performance in North India has been the best due to Diljit Dosanjh's 'star power.'
In his review for NDTV Movies, Saibal Chatterjee gave the film three out of five stars. He wrote, "The film is an unconventional Bollywood entertainer that is watchable all the way. It does not rely on star power."
Phillauri is inspired by Tim Burton's 2005 animated film, Corpse Bride.
Ahead of the release, Anushka organised a special screening of Phillauri for her Bollywood colleagues. The film received positive response and Anushka's performance as a ghost was appreciated by all.
Phillauri is Anushka's second film as a producer after 2015's NH10. It is directed by Anshai Lal and also stars Mehrene Kaur Pirzada in key role.