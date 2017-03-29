Phillauri Box Office Collection Day 5: Anushka Sharma's Film Has Made Rs 19.22 Crore So Far

Here's Phillauri's box office collection report:
#Phillauri Fri 4.02 cr, Sat 5.20 cr, Sun 6.03 cr, Mon 2.02 cr, Tue 1.95 cr. Total: 19.22 cr. India biz.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 29, 2017
In his review for NDTV Movies, Saibal Chatterjee writes, "Phillauri is an unconventional Bollywood entertainer that is watchable all the way. It does not rely on star power. It draws its strength instead from an off-kilter screenplay that for once might make you want to believe in the existence of ghosts, especially if they happen to be like the one that Anushka Sharma gets into the spirit of." He gave Phillauri three out of five stars.
Anushka's role as a ghost bride was loved by her colleagues. A special screening of Phillauri was hosted by Anushka a day prior to the film's release. Shah Rukh Khan, with whom, the 28-year-old actress made her Bollywood debut in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, tweeted: "Phillauri, the attempt at doing what you believe in."
Phillauri is Anushka's second film as a producer after 2015's NH10. The film also stars Mehrene Kaur Pirzada.