Phillauri Box Office Collection Day 6: Anushka Sharma's Film Has Made A Little Over Rs 20 Crore Till Now

Here's Phillauri's box office collection so far:
#Phillauri Fri 4.02 cr, Sat 5.20 cr, Sun 6.03 cr, Mon 2.02 cr, Tue 1.95 cr, Wed 1.81 cr. Total: 21.03 cr. India biz.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 30, 2017
In his review for NDTV Movies, Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "The film is an unconventional Bollywood entertainer that is watchable all the way. It does not rely on star power. Phillauri is a lively, light-hearted drama enlivened with some fine cinematic touches and elements of fantasy inspired by Tim Burton's 2005 stop motion animated film Corpse Bride." He gave Anushka's film three out of five stars.
After Phillauri, Anushka and Diljit will be seen in Kaneda, which will also be produced by the actress' production banner Clean Slate Films.
Anushka Sharma is currently prepping for her second film with Shah Rukh Khan. The untitled project is helmed by Imtiaz Ali and will hit the theatres on August 11. Anushka debuted in Bollywood opposite SRK in 2008 with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.