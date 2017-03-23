Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Phillauri Celeb Review: Everyone Loves Anushka Sharma's Shashi, Including Shah Rukh Khan

Phillauri Celeb Review: There are great expectations of Phillauri. SRK and other stars at the screening are of the opinion, expressed on Twitter, that the film has delivered

  | March 23, 2017 13:39 IST (New Delhi)
Phillauri

Phillauri Celeb Review: Anushka Sharma in a poster of the film

Shah Rukh Khan has already had one close encounter with Shashi the ghost. He had a second one on Wednesday evening at the screening of Phillauri in Mumbai. SRK was one of several Bollywood stars invited to watch Anushka Sharma's new film, which she produces as well as acts in. Phillauri stars the actress as a ghost who finds herself unwittingly married to a young man, played by actor Suraj Sharma, who is 'maanglik' and has to wed a tree before marrying his actual bride. Instead, he finds himself hitched to and haunted by Shashi, who follows her reluctant groom around like, literally, a ghost. Much of Phillauri is set in rural Punjab and actor-musician Diljit Dosanjh is cast to type as the folk singer Shashi was in love with before she died.

There are great expectations of Phillauri. SRK and other stars at the screening are of the opinion, expressed on Twitter, that the film has delivered. Shah Rukh Khan tweeted after watching Phillauri:
 

SRK, 51, and Anushka are connected by three-and-a-half films - she made her debut opposite him in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, they co-starred in Jab Tak Hai Jaan, and are currently filming a movie directed by Imtiaz Ali, who was also at the screening of Phillauri. That's three films - the half is Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, in which Anushka played one of the lead roles and SRK made a guest appearance. So Anushka Sharma had no problem recruiting Shah Rukh Khan to star in a video promoting her new film:
 

Shah Rukh Khan wasn't the only invitee who tweeted about having enjoyed Phillauri. Compliments were sent in from actors Dia Mirza and Saqib Saleem, and directors Shashank Khaitan and Kunal Kohli, all of whom were photographed driving to the screening.
 
 
 
 

Also pictured at the screening of Phillauri were co-stars and rumoured couple Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra, who arrived together, Rekha, Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi, and Anushka's PK director Rajkumar Hirani.
 
phillauri

Phillauri Celeb Review: Alia, Sidharth and other celebs watched Anushka Sharma's film on Wednes

Phillauri stars Diljit Doshanjh and Suraj Sharma did not appear to be at the screening. The film is directed by Anshai Lal and is Anushka Sharma's second as a producer, after NH10. It opens tomorrow.
 

Highlights

  • 'Phillauri, the attempt at doing wot u believe in,' SRK tweeted
  • 'I love Shashi,' said Dia Mirza
  • 'Everything about Phillauri is beautiful,' said Saqib Saleem
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement