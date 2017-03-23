Phillauri Celeb Review: Everyone Loves Anushka Sharma's Shashi, Including Shah Rukh Khan

There are great expectations of Phillauri. SRK and other stars at the screening are of the opinion, expressed on Twitter, that the film has delivered. Shah Rukh Khan tweeted after watching Phillauri:
Phillauri the attempt at doing wot u believe in. @AnushkaSharma@diljitdosanjh#anshai#karnesh keep believing in the impossible.? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 22, 2017
SRK, 51, and Anushka are connected by three-and-a-half films - she made her debut opposite him in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, they co-starred in Jab Tak Hai Jaan, and are currently filming a movie directed by Imtiaz Ali, who was also at the screening of Phillauri. That's three films - the half is Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, in which Anushka played one of the lead roles and SRK made a guest appearance. So Anushka Sharma had no problem recruiting Shah Rukh Khan to star in a video promoting her new film:
Bhoot hoon! Apni superpowers use karke Mannat mein ghus toh gayi! Pata hai wahan kya hua? #ShashiWasThere@iamsrkhttps://t.co/R5QQsTaMm2- Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) March 21, 2017
Shah Rukh Khan wasn't the only invitee who tweeted about having enjoyed Phillauri. Compliments were sent in from actors Dia Mirza and Saqib Saleem, and directors Shashank Khaitan and Kunal Kohli, all of whom were photographed driving to the screening.
I love Shashi @AnushkaSharma! #Phillauri has a heart of gold :) All my love and best wishes to you and the entire team #1DayToPhillauri? Dia Mirza (@deespeak) March 22, 2017
Everything abt #Phillauri is beautiful .. Very well written n executed .. every performance so spot on!! Anshai you beauty? Saqib Saleem (@Saqibsaleem) March 22, 2017
#Phillauri is such a lovely film, loved it... so unique & heart warming @AnushkaSharma#karneshsharma@diljitdosanjh#AnshaiLal#anvitadutt? Shashank khaitan (@ShashankKhaitan) March 23, 2017
@AnushkaSharma what a lovely film you've made. Every actor is brilliant.Funny.Sweet. Romantic film.Climax is breathtaking #philauri? kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) March 22, 2017
Also pictured at the screening of Phillauri were co-stars and rumoured couple Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra, who arrived together, Rekha, Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi, and Anushka's PK director Rajkumar Hirani.