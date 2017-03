Phillauri Celeb Review: Everyone Loves Anushka Sharma's Shashi, Including Shah Rukh Khan

Phillauri the attempt at doing wot u believe in. @AnushkaSharma@diljitdosanjh#anshai#karnesh keep believing in the impossible. ? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 22, 2017

Bhoot hoon! Apni superpowers use karke Mannat mein ghus toh gayi! Pata hai wahan kya hua? #ShashiWasThere@iamsrkhttps://t.co/R5QQsTaMm2 - Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) March 21, 2017

I love Shashi @AnushkaSharma! #Phillauri has a heart of gold :) All my love and best wishes to you and the entire team #1DayToPhillauri ? Dia Mirza (@deespeak) March 22, 2017

Everything abt #Phillauri is beautiful .. Very well written n executed .. every performance so spot on!! Anshai you beauty ? Saqib Saleem (@Saqibsaleem) March 22, 2017

@AnushkaSharma what a lovely film you've made. Every actor is brilliant.Funny.Sweet. Romantic film.Climax is breathtaking #philauri ? kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) March 22, 2017

Shah Rukh Khan has already had one close encounter with Shashi the ghost. He had a second one on Wednesday evening at the screening of Phillauri in Mumbai. SRK was one of several Bollywood stars invited to watch Anushka Sharma's new film, which she produces as well as acts in.stars the actress as a ghost who finds herself unwittingly married to a young man, played by actor Suraj Sharma, who is '' and has to wed a tree before marrying his actual bride. Instead, he finds himself hitched to and haunted by Shashi, who follows her reluctant groom around like, literally, a ghost. Much ofis set in rural Punjab and actor-musician Diljit Dosanjh is cast to type as the folk singer Shashi was in love with before she died.There are great expectations of. SRK and other stars at the screening are of the opinion, expressed on Twitter, that the film has delivered. Shah Rukh Khan tweeted after watchingSRK, 51, and Anushka are connected by three-and-a-half films - she made her debut opposite him in, they co-starred in, and are currently filming a movie directed by Imtiaz Ali, who was also at the screening of. That's three films - the half is, in which Anushka played one of the lead roles and SRK made a guest appearance. So Anushka Sharma had no problem recruiting Shah Rukh Khan to star in a video promoting her new film:Shah Rukh Khan wasn't the only invitee who tweeted about having enjoyed. Compliments were sent in from actors Dia Mirza and Saqib Saleem, and directors Shashank Khaitan and Kunal Kohli, all of whom were photographed driving to the screening.Also pictured at the screening ofwere co-stars and rumoured couple Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra, who arrived together, Rekha, Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi, and Anushka'sdirector Rajkumar Hirani.stars Diljit Doshanjh and Suraj Sharma did not appear to be at the screening. The film is directed by Anshai Lal and is Anushka Sharma's second as a producer, after. It opens tomorrow.