Phillauri: Diljit Dosanjh Says He Is A Big Fan Of Anushka Sharma's Work

Phillauri actor Diljit Dosanjh said that Anushka Sharma was a wonderful co-star and he has always been a fan of her work

  | March 14, 2017 21:21 IST (New Delhi)
Phillauri

Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh in Phillauri

Actor Diljit Dosanjh, who is all set to star opposite Anushka Sharma in Phillaurisaid that he has always been a fan of the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star's work, reported Mumbai Mirror. Diljit, 33, who made his Bollywood debut last year with Udta Punjab plays a budding musician and Anushka's love interest in Phillauri. "Anushka has always been a wonderful artiste on the sets. I am a big fan of her work," Diljit told Mumbai Mirror. Phillauri's plot revolves around Suraj Sharma, who meets ghost bride Shashi (played by Anushka Sharma) after he after he marries a tree to ward off any threats to his love life as he is manglik.

Watch the trailer of Phillauri here:
 


Of his role in Phillauri, Diljit told Mumbai Mirror, "From the trailer and songs, it shows that I am singer. But I am not all good in the film; I am a bit spoilt and naughty. This side of my character is still not revealed. There was only one song that has shown me as a singer. But the film is not on a singer, this is the story of Shashi. I felt a strong connection with the story and climax." He added, "My role is a little intense, so the mood was similar on sets. But it would be memorable for me when I will get the audiences' reaction after the release."

Diljit, who is also a famous singer, has crooned two songs for the film- the reprised version of Dum Dum and the party anthem Naughty Billo.

Phillauri is co-produced by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Sharma under the production house Clean State Films. The Anshai Lal-directed film also stars Mehreen Pirzada in pivotal role.

Phillauri releases on March 24.
 

