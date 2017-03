Phillauri: Diljit Dosanjh Says He Is A Big Fan Of Anushka Sharma's Work

Actor Diljit Dosanjh, who is all set to star opposite Anushka Sharma in Phillauri said that he has always been a fan of thestar's work, reported Mumbai Mirror . Diljit, 33, who made his Bollywood debut last year withplays a budding musician and Anushka's love interest in. "Anushka has always been a wonderful artiste on the sets. I am a big fan of her work," Diljit told Mumbai Mirror 's plot revolves around Suraj Sharma, who meets ghost bride Shashi (played by Anushka Sharma) after he after he marries a tree to ward off any threats to his love life as he isOf his role in, Diljit told Mumbai Mirror , "From the trailer and songs, it shows that I am singer. But I am not all good in the film; I am a bit spoilt and naughty. This side of my character is still not revealed. There was only one song that has shown me as a singer. But the film is not on a singer, this is the story of Shashi. I felt a strong connection with the story and climax." He added, "My role is a little intense, so the mood was similar on sets. But it would be memorable for me when I will get the audiences' reaction after the release."Diljit, who is also a famous singer, has crooned two songs for the film- the reprised version ofand the party anthem Phillauri is co-produced by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Sharma under the production house Clean State Films. The Anshai Lal-directed film also stars Mehreen Pirzada in pivotal role.releases on March 24.