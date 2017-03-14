Phillauri: Diljit Dosanjh Says He Is A Big Fan Of Anushka Sharma's Work

Watch the trailer of Phillauri here:
Of his role in Phillauri, Diljit told Mumbai Mirror, "From the trailer and songs, it shows that I am singer. But I am not all good in the film; I am a bit spoilt and naughty. This side of my character is still not revealed. There was only one song that has shown me as a singer. But the film is not on a singer, this is the story of Shashi. I felt a strong connection with the story and climax." He added, "My role is a little intense, so the mood was similar on sets. But it would be memorable for me when I will get the audiences' reaction after the release."
Diljit, who is also a famous singer, has crooned two songs for the film- the reprised version of Dum Dum and the party anthem Naughty Billo.
Phillauri is co-produced by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Sharma under the production house Clean State Films. The Anshai Lal-directed film also stars Mehreen Pirzada in pivotal role.
Phillauri releases on March 24.