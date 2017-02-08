Advertisement
Phillauri Poster: Anushka Sharma And Diljit Dosanjh's Everlasting Love. Seen Yet?

Phillauri: Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh feature as a couple completely immersed in love in the second poster of the film. Phillauri's trailer was released on Monday

Phillauri

Phillauri: Anushka Sharma features as a ghost bride

The makers of Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming film Phillauri released the second poster of the film on Tuesday, featuring both the stars. Dressed simply, Anushka and Diljit look completely immersed in love. The poster is sure to take you back to the olden times. The tagline on the poster reads: "Some love stories last beyond a lifetime!" The trailer of Phillauri was unveiled on Monday and received lot of love on social media. Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Twinkle Khanna and others tweeted about the film featuring Anushka, 28, as a ghost bride. Set in Phillaur district of Punjab, Phillauri releases on March 24.

See the second poster of Anushka's Phillauri:
 

Diljit, who was last seen in Udta Punjab plays a budding musician in love with Anushka. However, something goes wrong in their love story. The story then moves to Anushka, the ghost bride and Life Of Pi actor Suraj Sharma. Anushka, the ghost is married to Suraj, after he was asked to marry a tree before getting married to his fiancee (Mehreen Pirzada) as he is manglik. Anushka, the ghost haunts Suraj and his fiancee and they discover she has an unfinished business of her own.

"Wedding in the movie is just the backdrop of the story. Phillauri has got shades of drama, craziness and really interesting characters. It is romantic, fun and at the same time very intriguing," Anushka earlier told news agency PTI.

Watch the trailer of Phillauri:
 


On playing a ghost bride, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress told news agency IANS, "As an actress, I think I can do anything, but it depends on what kind of opportunities you get. I am lucky in that way. I have been given the kind of opportunities and done those kinds of roles. People have liked those portrayals. I think that is more important."

Phillauri is Anushka's second film as a producer after 2015's NH10. The film is directed by debutant Anshai Lal. After Phillauri, Anushka, who last featured in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, will also be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Rehnuman opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

(With IANS and PTI inputs)

