Phillauri Poster: Anushka Sharma And Diljit Dosanjh's Everlasting Love. Seen Yet?

See the second poster of Anushka's Phillauri:
Some love stories last beyond a lifetime! Here's the 2nd poster of #Phillauri@foxstarhindi@OfficialCSFilmspic.twitter.com/NM0KyoZORF? Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 7, 2017
Diljit, who was last seen in Udta Punjab plays a budding musician in love with Anushka. However, something goes wrong in their love story. The story then moves to Anushka, the ghost bride and Life Of Pi actor Suraj Sharma. Anushka, the ghost is married to Suraj, after he was asked to marry a tree before getting married to his fiancee (Mehreen Pirzada) as he is manglik. Anushka, the ghost haunts Suraj and his fiancee and they discover she has an unfinished business of her own.
"Wedding in the movie is just the backdrop of the story. Phillauri has got shades of drama, craziness and really interesting characters. It is romantic, fun and at the same time very intriguing," Anushka earlier told news agency PTI.
Watch the trailer of Phillauri:
On playing a ghost bride, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress told news agency IANS, "As an actress, I think I can do anything, but it depends on what kind of opportunities you get. I am lucky in that way. I have been given the kind of opportunities and done those kinds of roles. People have liked those portrayals. I think that is more important."
Phillauri is Anushka's second film as a producer after 2015's NH10. The film is directed by debutant Anshai Lal. After Phillauri, Anushka, who last featured in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, will also be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Rehnuman opposite Shah Rukh Khan.
(With IANS and PTI inputs)