Phillauri Preview: Anushka Sharma's Shashi Is An Explorer At Heart. Here's Proof

Pehle Sher Ke Saath Fasa Phir Ek Bhoot Ke Saath. Thank God main Khunkhar nahin, friendly hoon. #ShashiWasThere #SurajSharma A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Mar 15, 2017 at 10:44pm PDT

Yeh gaana ekdum galat hai.. inka naam Katrina hai, Sheila Nahi! Main inhey achchey se jaanti hoon.. #ShashiWasThere A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Mar 14, 2017 at 10:50pm PDT

Yeh hamari matching skirt dekh rahe hain aap log? Maine hi Aamir ji ko gift ki thi! Gift se mujhe yaad aaya, Happy Birthday Aamir ji! #ShashiWasThere A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Mar 14, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

Ab aap jaan gaye ki Veeru Jai ke upar kyon baitha tha. Because #ShashiWasThere A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Mar 7, 2017 at 3:37am PST

Koi mujhe bataye yeh teeno mujh pe ungli kyun utha rahein the? #ShashiWasThere A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Mar 4, 2017 at 5:30am PST

Inko jhanda lagane mein madad maine hi ki thi. Muje oxygen mask,spacesuit ki zarurat nahi padti na so I was more comfortable#ShashiWasThere A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Mar 3, 2017 at 3:33am PST

Yeh log mujhe sun nahin paye, main toh kab se Hindi mein keh rahi thi ki naam galat likha hai #ShashiWasThere A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Mar 2, 2017 at 3:30am PST

Anushka Sharma is all set to play the role of a... umm... a ghost in her much talked-about film Phillauri, which is scheduled for tomorrow stars Anushka as ghost bride Shashi, who accidentally gets married to an NRI played byactor Suraj Sharma. The trailer and teasers of the film reveal that before Shashi became a ghost, she was engaged to a sufi singer from the rural lands of Punjab - a character played by Diljit Dosanjh. Anushka Sharma'sappears to have a melancholy undercurrent with the film shuttling between snippets portraying Shashi's equation with her accidental husband and Shashi's days of romance with her fiance.IRL, Anushka is more popularly known as Shashi these days , for which one can only blame her Instagram posts. Shashi, a friendly ghost, is clearly an explorer at heart and has revealed some of the several locations she has visited so far on Anushka's social media. Anushka also roped in Shah Rukh Khan, her co-star of films likeand, for some promotional duty with Shashi visiting him at his Mumbai residence.Meanwhile, here's the list of places Shashi was present at but nobody got to know.On Wednesday, Teamhosted a special screening of the film in Mumbai, which was attended by Anushka's colleagues like Shah Rukh, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha and Kriti Sanon., especially the character Shashi, was unanimously loved by those who were at the special screening. Shah Rukh wrote on Twitter: "Phillauri, the attempt at doing what you believe in" while Alia said: "Phillauri is such a lovely unique film! With such honest performances from the whole cast!"is Anushka Sharma's second project as a director afterand is Anshal Lal's first film as a director.has extensively been shot in rural Punjab.