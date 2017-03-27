Phillauri Star Diljit Dosanjh Is 'Grateful' To Bollywood For Making His Journey 'Possible'

Here's Diljit Dosanjh's post:
I do not have Enough Words to Express my Gratitude towards the Hindi Film Industry, which has given birth to in-numerous Superstars, an industry which has fulfilled in-numerous dreams, an industry which has expressed Indian emotion, showcased beauty in diversity of our culture, tradition, language on a global platform. The Hindi film industry which accepted with open arms, blessed me with love and made this journey possible. I would like to thank Team Phantom films & Balaji Films, Cleanslate films & Foxstar movies for making me a part Udta Punjab & Phillauri. Last but not the least I am highly grateful to every individual involved who has directly or indirectly contributed in my career, right from the beginning. Also, asking for forgiveness if I have ever made any mistake during this journey, which I am sure I would have! Above all, I owe a lot to my AMAZING Fans Regional Artist -
Diljit Dosanjh is a Punjabi superstar. He debuted with The Lion of Punjab in 2011. He is the star of films like Jatt and Juliet, Disco Singh and Punjab 1984.
In Phillauri, Diljit stars as Roop Lal Phillauri, a local singer who falls in love with Anushka's character Shashi. The film also features actors Suraj Sharma and Mehrene Kaur Pirzada in pivotal roles. The story of Phillauri revolves between two separate love stories, set 98 years apart.
He won his first Filmfare Award for Best Debut Actor for playing a cop in Udta Punjab.
The 33-year-old actor currently features in the singing reality show Rising Stars.
Recently, it was reported that Diljit might be working in actors Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar's upcoming project. However, refuting the reports, the actor told PTI, "Those are wrong reports. I am not doing anything in it. It's a big film and a big subject. I am not in the film."
Diljit Dosanjh will be next seen in Kaneda, which will be produced by Anushka Sharma.