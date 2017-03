Phillauri Star Diljit Dosanjh Is 'Grateful' To Bollywood For Making His Journey 'Possible'

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, whose film Phillauri, opposite Anushka Sharma is running successfully at the box office, thanked his fans, Hindi film industry for all the love and support, he has received. In an Instagram post, the actor wrote, "I do not have enough words to express my gratitude towards the Hindi film industry, which has given birth to in-numerous Superstars, an industry which has fulfilled in-numerous dreams, an industry which has expressed Indian emotion, showcased beauty in diversity of our culture, tradition, language on a global platform."released on March 24 and is Diljit's second Bollywood film after he debuted in 2016 withhas so far earned Rs 15.25 crore at the box office and over the weekend, the film's 'performance' in North India was the 'best' due to Diljit Dosanjh's 'star power,' trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.Here's Diljit Dosanjh's post:Diljit Dosanjh is a Punjabi superstar. He debuted within 2011. He is the star of films likeandIn, Diljit stars as Roop Lal Phillauri, a local singer who falls in love with Anushka's character Shashi. The film also features actors Suraj Sharma and Mehrene Kaur Pirzada in pivotal roles. The story ofrevolves between two separate love stories, set 98 years apart.He won his first Filmfare Award for Best Debut Actor for playing a cop inThe 33-year-old actor currently features in the singing reality showRecently, it was reported that Diljit might be working in actors Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar's upcoming project . However, refuting the reports, the actor told PTI, "Those are wrong reports. I am not doing anything in it. It's a big film and a big subject. I am not in the film."Diljit Dosanjh will be next seen in, which will be produced by Anushka Sharma.