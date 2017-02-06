Phillauri Trailer: Anushka Sharma As Ghost Bride Will Make Your Monday Bright

Watch the trailer of Phillauri
Of the film, Anushka earlier told news agency PTI: "Wedding in the movie is just the backdrop of the story. Phillauri has got shades of drama, craziness and really interesting characters. It is romantic, fun and at the same time very intriguing. The story is set in Phillaur district of Punjab."
Of her co-stars Suraj, Mehreen and Dijit, Anushka said: "It is a fresh casting. Suraj, Diljit and Mehreen have added newness to the film with their personalities because they are not set in their ways."
Phillauri, directed by debutant Anshai Lal, went on floors in April last year. Anshai has earlier assisted Shimit Amin in Chak De! India, Tarun Mansukhani in Dostana and Sajid Khan in Housefull and Himmatwala.
Anushka Sharma was last seen in 2016's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Apart from Phillauri, Anushka will be seen in Imtiaz Ali-directed Rehnuman co-starring Shah Rukh Khan.