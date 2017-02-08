Pics: Salman Khan's Play Date With Nephew Ahil Are Truly "Priceless Moments"

Here are pictures from Salman Khan and Ahil Sharma's play date:
Too much love.
Arpita, Salman's younger sister married Aayush Sharma in a lavish ceremony held in Hyderabad's Falaknuma Palace in 2014. Ahil arrived in their lives a year later on March 31.
Salman Khan kreally dotes on Ahil, who was allowed to chew on his lucky bracelet too. Ahil often accompanies Salman to his outdoor shoots with his parents and recently he also dropped in on the sets of television show Bigg Boss 10, which was hosted by Salman.
Here are some more pictures of Ahil and Salman Khan:
Tubelight, directed by Kabir Khan also stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and has Shah Rukh Khan in a special appearance. Salman has also signed up for Tiger Zinda Hai (a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger) with Katrina Kaif. The film reunites Salman with his Sultan director Ali Abbas Zafar.
Salman Khan will keep his Eid date with Tubelight this year.