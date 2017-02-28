Please Give Shilpa Shetty's Son, 4, An Oscar. He Has A Speech Ready

"It's a really nice time and I win this trophy. I wanted to give this to my mom and dad. So, let me give it," Viaan can be heard saying.
Viaan is actually on an all-boys trip to Dubai with his father and grand-dad but there's no Shilpa Shetty. Raj explained the situation: "Missing Shilpa Shetty who's away for 14-day work trip. Longest we have been apart since marriage!"
Meanwhile, Shilpa is sharing updates about her work schedule on Instagram.
The Oscars were held in Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre on Sunday, when La La Land was mistakenly announced as the Best Film and later corrected to Moonlight. The Barry Jenkins-directed film won three Oscars including Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali and Best Adapted Screenplay. Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling's La La Land won the highest number of Oscars with six wins including Best Director for Damien Chazelle and Best Actress for Ms Stone.