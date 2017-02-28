Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Please Give Shilpa Shetty's Son, 4, An Oscar. He Has A Speech Ready

Oscars 2017: Viaan says in the video, "It's a really nice time and I win this trophy. I wanted to give this to my mom and dad. So, let me give it"

  | February 28, 2017 09:20 IST (New Delhi)
Oscars 2017

Oscars 2017: Shilpa Shetty's son Viaan in a still from the video shared on Instagram

The Oscar fever has hit Bollywood and trickled down to the youngest generation of the star families. Actress Shilpa Shetty's four-year-old son seems particularly motivated to win a golden statuette and deliver a cute Oscar speech. That is exactly what he did during his trip to Dubai with father Raj Kundra. Ahead of the Oscars, Raj Instagrammed a video, in which Viaan can be seen rehearsing his acceptance speech for the Oscars. Viaan mentions his "mom and dad" in the speech, which is the most adorable thing you might come across today. Viaan was spotted holding a toy version of the Oscar at Legoland, where he was presumably hanging out with his father. Raj, who Instagrammed the video earlier last week, wrote: "My son preparing for his Oscar speech for Oscars 2017 weekend."

"It's a really nice time and I win this trophy. I wanted to give this to my mom and dad. So, let me give it," Viaan can be heard saying.
 


Viaan is actually on an all-boys trip to Dubai with his father and grand-dad but there's no Shilpa Shetty. Raj explained the situation: "Missing Shilpa Shetty who's away for 14-day work trip. Longest we have been apart since marriage!"
 

Meanwhile, Shilpa is sharing updates about her work schedule on Instagram.
 

 


The Oscars were held in Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre on Sunday, when La La Land was mistakenly announced as the Best Film and later corrected to Moonlight. The Barry Jenkins-directed film won three Oscars including Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali and Best Adapted Screenplay. Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling's La La Land won the highest number of Oscars with six wins including Best Director for Damien Chazelle and Best Actress for Ms Stone.
 

Highlights

  • Viaan and his father Raj Kundra are holidaying in Dubai
  • Raj shared a video of Viaan rehearsing his Oscar speech
  • 'I wanted to give this to my mom and dad,' Viaan says in the video
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement