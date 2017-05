Pooja Bhatt Confirms Sadak Sequel Is On The Cards

The Bhatt & the Dutt! Can one ask for more? #MaheshBhatt #SanjayDutt #Sadak #nostalgia #then #now #evergreen A post shared by Pooja B (@poojab1972) on Feb 6, 2017 at 1:48am PST

Fade in:25 yrs later-SADAK 2? #MaheshBhatt #SanjayDutt #reunion #25yrsofSadak #classic #classicsneverdie A post shared by Pooja B (@poojab1972) on Feb 10, 2017 at 3:41am PST

That moment when you suddenly find screenshots of #Sadak on your phone & realise that they have been sent to you by #SanjayDutt himself! #costars #bonds #classics #maheshbhattmovies A post shared by Pooja B (@poojab1972) on Apr 28, 2017 at 2:35am PDT

Actress-turned-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt, who was recently spotted with Sanjay Dutt and father Mukesh Bhatt at their Mumbai office, confirmed that the sequel to their 1991 filmis on the cards, reports DNA . "It's too early to speak about the script and casting. All I can say is that Bhattis writing the sequel and has to be the creative backbone with regards to the storytelling," Pooja told DNA . Earlier in February, Pooja piqued our interests about the probable remake , with her two Instagram posts. "Fade in: 25 yrs later-SADAK 2?" she captioned one of her posts., directed by Mahesh Bhatt, tracked the love story of the characters played by Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt.Here's Pooja Bhatt's posts:Just a week ago, Pooja shared a picture collage of stills fromMeanwhile, of their meeting, Pooja Bhatt told DNA , "Besides enjoying each other's candidness, we are exploring the possibilities of a sequel to. One thing we are all clear about though - that we won't attempt it until we believe we can live up to the first.is a classic and a favourite of millions of people. If we revisit the film, we need to be sure why. But just being in the same room together takes us back to such a precious time from all of our lives."Of Alia Bhatt's casting in the film's sequel, she quipped, "There is no buzz in that buzz, unfortunately."Sanjay Dutt's comeback filmis currently under the post-production stage. The shooting of the film was wrapped last month.is a story of a father and daughter, played by Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari. The film hits the theatres on September 22.