Pooja Bhatt Confirms Sadak Sequel Is On The Cards

Here's Pooja Bhatt's posts:
Just a week ago, Pooja shared a picture collage of stills from Sadak.
Meanwhile, of their meeting, Pooja Bhatt told DNA, "Besides enjoying each other's candidness, we are exploring the possibilities of a sequel to Sadak. One thing we are all clear about though - that we won't attempt it until we believe we can live up to the first. Sadak is a classic and a favourite of millions of people. If we revisit the film, we need to be sure why. But just being in the same room together takes us back to such a precious time from all of our lives."
Of Alia Bhatt's casting in the film's sequel, she quipped, "There is no buzz in that buzz, unfortunately."
Sanjay Dutt's comeback film Bhoomi is currently under the post-production stage. The shooting of the film was wrapped last month. Bhoomi is a story of a father and daughter, played by Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari. The film hits the theatres on September 22.