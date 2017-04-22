Priyanka Chopra Arrives In Mumbai, Thanks Everyone For A 'Warm Welcome'

Here's what Priyanka Chopra tweeted:
Wherever in the world I go.There is nothing like coming home.thank you to everyone who gave me such a warm welcome as I landed in mumbai? PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 22, 2017
Here's the warm welcome Priyanka talked about:
Priyanka Chopra looked chic in white trousers paired with a white tee. Minimal accessories went well with the overall look.
Before landing in Mumbai, Priyanka attended a Tribeca Film Festival's jury lunch where she socialized with 'greats' like Robert De Niro and Whoopi Goldberg. Priyanka tweeted from New York:
An afternoon with the greats. Congrats @whoopigoldberg@janetribeca#RobertDeNiro on 16 yrs! Thanks for including me! #Tribeca2017#JuryDutypic.twitter.com/EemHXSDWVD? PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 20, 2017
Last week, Priyanka got emotional about leaving the Big Apple and said in a tweet: "Packing up the house is such a conflicted emotion! So many things pop out that you didn't remember. Last official week in NYC, until next time."
Packing up the house is such a conflicted emotion!so many things pop out that u didn't remember..Last official week in NYC until next time..? PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 16, 2017
Priyanka had split time between India and Ney Yok to fulfil her work commitments abroad. Last she was busy making Baywatch, co-starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron, which will release on May 25. She was simultaneously filming Quantico season 2, in which she plays the lead role.
Priyanka hasn't announced her next Bollywood project yet, but there are reports that a film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in on the cards. Mr Bhansali is currently making Padmavati with Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.