Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Priyanka Chopra Arrives In Mumbai, Thanks Everyone For A 'Warm Welcome'

Priyanka Chopra tweeted: "Wherever in the world I go. There is nothing like coming home"

  | April 22, 2017 10:02 IST (New Delhi)
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra photographed at the Mumbai airport on Friday.

Highlights

  • Priyanka Chopra was photographed at the Mumbai airport on Friday
  • She attended Tribeca Film Fest's jury lunch before leaving for Mumbai
  • Her Hollywood film Baywatch will release on May 25
Actress Priyanka Chopra is back 'In Her City,' folks. The 31-year-old actress arrived in Mumbai almost a month before her maiden Hollywood film Baywatch will hit the screens. Priyanka' brother Siddharth came to the airport receive his sister. Apart from her family, the Bajirao Masatani star was greeted by her fans and the paparazzi. It must have been a warm welcome because soon after her arrival Priyanka tweeted: "Wherever in the world I go. There is nothing like coming home. Thank you to everyone who gave me such a warm welcome as I landed in Mumbai." Priyanka Chopra recently completed the shoot of the second season of her American television show Quantico.
 
priyanka chopra

Priyanka and her brother Siddharth at the Mumbai airport


Here's what Priyanka Chopra tweeted:
 


Here's the warm welcome Priyanka talked about:
 
priyanak

Priyanka Chopra in Mumbai

 
priyanak

Priyanka Chopra in Mumbai


Priyanka Chopra looked chic in white trousers paired with a white tee. Minimal accessories went well with the overall look.
 
priyanka

Priyanka Chopra's Baywatch will release next month


Before landing in Mumbai, Priyanka attended a Tribeca Film Festival's jury lunch where she socialized with 'greats' like Robert De Niro and Whoopi Goldberg. Priyanka tweeted from New York:
 

Last week, Priyanka got emotional about leaving the Big Apple and said in a tweet: "Packing up the house is such a conflicted emotion! So many things pop out that you didn't remember. Last official week in NYC, until next time."
 

Priyanka had split time between India and Ney Yok to fulfil her work commitments abroad. Last she was busy making Baywatch, co-starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron, which will release on May 25. She was simultaneously filming Quantico season 2, in which she plays the lead role.

Priyanka hasn't announced her next Bollywood project yet, but there are reports that a film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in on the cards. Mr Bhansali is currently making Padmavati with Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement