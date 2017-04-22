Priyanka Chopra Arrives In Mumbai, Thanks Everyone For A 'Warm Welcome'

Priyanka and her brother Siddharth at the Mumbai airport

Wherever in the world I go.There is nothing like coming home.thank you to everyone who gave me such a warm welcome as I landed in mumbai ? PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 22, 2017

Priyanka Chopra in Mumbai

Priyanka Chopra's Baywatch will release next month

Packing up the house is such a conflicted emotion!so many things pop out that u didn't remember..Last official week in NYC until next time.. ? PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 16, 2017