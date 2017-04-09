Priyanka Chopra Gets Nostalgic, Remembers Father In Emotional Post

It's the most incredible gift to be born to such wonderful parents. For making all My dreams come true and never letting me settle...My extremely talented, gifted,kind "life of a party" father and my resilient, strong and gentle mother @madhuchopra who is also my producing partner for @purplepebblepictures . I miss u so much dad. What an incredible voice. Always my inspiration. Sharing this throwback video with you all today because I really miss him...And this void will always be my companion.. presenting.. My father..Late Dr. Ashok Chopra.
This post came just a few hours after her Marathi movie, Ventilator, was honoured with three National Awards. Ventilator was produced by Priyanka's production company Purple Pebble Pictures, which is co-owned by her mother. The movie, which was also Priyanka's debut production venture in Marathi movies, has received National Awards for best editing, best direction and best sound mixing. The actress has also sang a cover song, Baba, from the movie. The song is about a daughter requesting her ailing father to not to leave her as she cannot live without her.
Priyanka is currently in New York shooting for the second season of the American series, Quantico. Later, the actress will be seen in a Hollywood movie, Baywatch, also starring Dwayne Johnson. She is also planning to do a Bollywood movie in a year.