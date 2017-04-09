Priyanka Chopra Gets Nostalgic, Remembers Father In Emotional Post

It's the most incredible gift to be born to such wonderful parents. For making all My dreams come true and never letting me settle...My extremely talented, gifted,kind "life of a party" father and my resilient, strong and gentle mother @madhuchopra who is also my producing partner for @purplepebblepictures . I miss u so much dad. What an incredible voice. Always my inspiration. Sharing this throwback video with you all today because I really miss him...And this void will always be my companion.. presenting.. My father..Late Dr. Ashok Chopra.

