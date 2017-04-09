Advertisement
Priyanka Chopra Gets Nostalgic, Remembers Father In Emotional Post

Priyanka Chopra got nostalgic on Saturday and shared a video of her late father with an emotional message on Instagram

  April 09, 2017
  • "I miss u so much dad," Priyanka wrote
  • In 2013, Priyanka lost her father, who was battling cancer
  • Priyanka is currently in New York, shooting for Quantico
Now, we know the secret behind actress Priyanka Chopra's inclination for music. She has remembered her late father, Dr Ashok Chopra yet again, and this time shared a heartwarming video on Instagram. On Saturday, Priyanka shared a throwback video where his father can be seen singing an old song Tere Mere Sapne in a function for his wife, Madhu Chopra. Priyanka's mother can be seen smiling while Mr Chopra sings. The Bajirao Mastani actress also wrote an emotional message along with the picture: "It's the most incredible gift to be born to such wonderful parents. For making all my dreams come true and never letting me settle. My extremely talented, gifted, kind, life of a party father and my resilient, strong and gentle mother, Madhu Chopra. I miss u so much dad. What an incredible voice. Always my inspiration. Sharing this throwback video with you all today because I really miss him...And this void will always be my companion." Priyanka lost her father in 2013 - he died after battling cancer.
 


This post came just a few hours after her Marathi movie, Ventilator, was honoured with three National Awards. Ventilator was produced by Priyanka's production company Purple Pebble Pictures, which is co-owned by her mother. The movie, which was also Priyanka's debut production venture in Marathi movies, has received National Awards for best editing, best direction and best sound mixing. The actress has also sang a cover song, Baba, from the movie. The song is about a daughter requesting her ailing father to not to leave her as she cannot live without her.

Priyanka is currently in New York shooting for the second season of the American series, Quantico. Later, the actress will be seen in a Hollywood movie, Baywatch, also starring Dwayne Johnson. She is also planning to do a Bollywood movie in a year.

 

