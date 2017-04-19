Priyanka Chopra Has Been Dragged Into Controversy Over Sonu Nigam's Tweets

Dear everyone. Your stand exposes your own IQ. I stand by my statement that loudspeakers should not be allowed in Mosques & Temples. Period ? Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 18, 2017

And dear Everyone, for those who are tainting my Tweets anti Muslim, tell me 1 place where I have said anything related, & I'll apologize. ? Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 18, 2017

When I am talking about Loudspeakers, I did mention Temples and Gurudwaras too. Is it that hard to comprehend? Loosen up guys. ? Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 18, 2017

People will misunderstand your tweet n give it a communal tinge, only those who know you will know you mean not to stoke a fire. https://t.co/P8NvIQ4m4s ? TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha_) April 17, 2017

I'm hurt as my dearest brother @sonunigam tweeted such words about #Azaan n not being a Muslim #Gundagiri knowing U never expected ths not U ? Wajid Khan (@wajidkhan7) April 17, 2017

God bless everyone. I'm not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India ? Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 16, 2017

And by the way Mohammed did not have electricity when he made Islam.. Why do I have to have this cacophony after Edison? ? Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017

I don't believe in any temple or gurudwara using electricity To wake up people who don't follow the religion . Why then..? Honest? True? ? Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017

Gundagardi hai bus... ? Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017