Priyanka Chopra: I Take My Social Responsibility Seriously

Priyanka Chopra is as popular in the West as she is India, courtesy her frequent international red carpet appearances, television show Quantico and upcoming Hollywood film Baywatch. Priyanka has twice won People's choice award for her portray of Alex Parrish in Quantico. In Baywatch she features as the principle antagonist opposite Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and his lifeguard gang comprising Zac Efron and Kelly Rohrbach.
Priyanka was busy filming Quantico season 2 and Baywatch for most of 2016 and back home she simultaneously produced two regional films Marathi film Ventilator and Punjabi film Sarvann. Ventilator recently won three National Awards.
Talking about films in India, the actress told IANS: "I'm amazed by the variety of stories that filmmakers are conceptualising today. The audiences are changing and so is the storytelling. It's quite an experience reading the scripts or hearing a narration."
Priyanka Chopra hasn't announced her next Bollywood project yet.
(With IANS inputs)