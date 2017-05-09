Advertisement
Priyanka Chopra: I Take My Social Responsibility Seriously

Priyanka Chopra said: "It's what I have chosen to do and every one of them is something I am passionate about"

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra in Zimbabwe. (Image courtesy: Priyanka)

  • Priyanka Chopra is UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador since December 2016
  • She recently attended a charity gala in Zimbabwe
  • Priyanka interacted with women and children from the programme
Actress Priyanka Chopra was recently in Zimbabwe to attend a charity gala organized by UNICEF South Africa chapter to raise awareness and funds for the rehabilitation of women and children who have survived domestic abuse and negligence in the past. Priyanka, 34, interacted with many women and children from the programme and shared their harrowing stories on social media. Talking about her role of the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and her social work in general, the Jai Gangaajal actress told news agency IANS: "It's what I have chosen to do and every one of them is something I am passionate about. Using my time and influence to do good is a human being's social responsibility and I take mine seriously."

Here's a glimpse of Priyanka's latest visit to Zimbabwe as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador:
 
 

Priyanka Chopra is as popular in the West as she is India, courtesy her frequent international red carpet appearances, television show Quantico and upcoming Hollywood film Baywatch. Priyanka has twice won People's choice award for her portray of Alex Parrish in Quantico. In Baywatch she features as the principle antagonist opposite Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and his lifeguard gang comprising Zac Efron and Kelly Rohrbach.

Priyanka was busy filming Quantico season 2 and Baywatch for most of 2016 and back home she simultaneously produced two regional films Marathi film Ventilator and Punjabi film Sarvann. Ventilator recently won three National Awards.

Talking about films in India, the actress told IANS: "I'm amazed by the variety of stories that filmmakers are conceptualising today. The audiences are changing and so is the storytelling. It's quite an experience reading the scripts or hearing a narration."

Priyanka Chopra hasn't announced her next Bollywood project yet.

(With IANS inputs)

 

