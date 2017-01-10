Why Priyanka Chopra Thinks Folks 'Like' Her Jodi With Ranveer Singh

Priyanka said that her three films with Ranveer have different flavours and that they can pull off a commendable onscreen rapport irrespective of the characters they are cast in, reported DNA. Priyanka and Ranveer, as an onscreen pair, have been a rage on social media whenever their films released, and Priyanka broke the secret to their popularity down in simple terms. "I think the fact that we can evolve as actors. All three films we have done together have been different in dynamics. I've gone from being a wife to a girlfriend to a sister. So, I think the fact that, as actors, we managed to convince audiences that we don't get fazed by playing different characters. That's a huge kick! And I think people like us together," she told DNA.
Last year, Ranveer Singh spoke about Priyanka in an episode of Shekhar Gupta's talk show Off The Cuff. He revealed that Priyanka thought he was "too raw" and tried to discipline him on the sets of their first film. "Priyanka Chopra yells at me a lot. She thinks I'm extremely badly-behaved, which I will admit. I was very raw when we first collaborated. Our first film together was Gunday. At that time, I was quite a handful to deal with off camera. Now I can switch off and switch on. She wasn't having any of it being very experienced. She'd yell at me a lot. She's one of my favourite co-actors," said Ranveer.
Priyanka Chopra presented at the 74th Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, which was Monday morning in India. This is the third time Priyanka Chopra presented at a major international award show after last year's Oscars and Emmys. She is currently busy with the second season of her TV show Quantico and is also prepping for the release of her Hollywood debut Baywatch. Back home, Priyanka was last seen in Prakash Jha's Jai Gangaajal and has revealed she will sign two Hindi films this year. Ranveer Singh was last seen in Befikre and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati is what keeping him busy now. He co-stars with Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in Padmavati.