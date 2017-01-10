Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Why Priyanka Chopra Thinks Folks 'Like' Her Jodi With Ranveer Singh

Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh: "All three films we have done together have been different in dynamics," said Priyanka Chopra

  | January 10, 2017 20:21 IST (New Delhi)
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh are co-stars of Gunday

Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh have worked together in three films now - Ali Abbas Zafar's Gunday, Zoya Akhtar's Dil Dhadakne Do and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani. In Gunday, Priyanka played the love interest of Ranveer's character while in the period Bajirao Mastani, she was the wife of Peshwa Bajirao, portrayed by Ranveer. In family drama Dil Dhadakne Do, Ranveer and Priyanka won hearts as siblings in a dysfunctional family, struggling with an impossible set of parents. In an interview with DNA, Priyanka said that the reason behind the popularity of her jodi with Ranveer is because of the various nature of roles she's played with him. Ranveer and Priyanka shared screen space for the first time in 2010's Gunday.

Priyanka said that her three films with Ranveer have different flavours and that they can pull off a commendable onscreen rapport irrespective of the characters they are cast in, reported DNA. Priyanka and Ranveer, as an onscreen pair, have been a rage on social media whenever their films released, and Priyanka broke the secret to their popularity down in simple terms. "I think the fact that we can evolve as actors. All three films we have done together have been different in dynamics. I've gone from being a wife to a girlfriend to a sister. So, I think the fact that, as actors, we managed to convince audiences that we don't get fazed by playing different characters. That's a huge kick! And I think people like us together," she told DNA.

Last year, Ranveer Singh spoke about Priyanka in an episode of Shekhar Gupta's talk show Off The Cuff. He revealed that Priyanka thought he was "too raw" and tried to discipline him on the sets of their first film. "Priyanka Chopra yells at me a lot. She thinks I'm extremely badly-behaved, which I will admit. I was very raw when we first collaborated. Our first film together was Gunday. At that time, I was quite a handful to deal with off camera. Now I can switch off and switch on. She wasn't having any of it being very experienced. She'd yell at me a lot. She's one of my favourite co-actors," said Ranveer.

Priyanka Chopra presented at the 74th Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, which was Monday morning in India. This is the third time Priyanka Chopra presented at a major international award show after last year's Oscars and Emmys. She is currently busy with the second season of her TV show Quantico and is also prepping for the release of her Hollywood debut Baywatch. Back home, Priyanka was last seen in Prakash Jha's Jai Gangaajal and has revealed she will sign two Hindi films this year. Ranveer Singh was last seen in Befikre and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati is what keeping him busy now. He co-stars with Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in Padmavati.
 

Highlights

  • Priyanka and Ranveer have co-starred in three films
  • 'I've gone from being a wife to a girlfriend to a sister,' said Priyanka
  • Priyanka and Ranveer worked together for the first time in Gunday
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement