Priyanka Chopra Remembers Father On Her Parents' Anniversary

Priyanka, who shuttles between New York and India, is currently in the Big Apple for the second season of her TV show Quantico. The actress' mother Madhu Chopra often visits her in New York, proof is on her Instagram feed.
Priyanka was recently spotted attending the New York Fashion Week and also made an appearance in Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan. Priyanka was in India for the New Years when she was expected to sign two Bollywood films. Currently, she is all set for her Hollywood debutBaywatch, co-starring Dwayne Johnson. Directed by Seth Gordon, Baywatch is scheduled for May 26.
Priyanka's last Bollywood film was Prakash Jha's social drama Jai Gangaajal in 2016, where the actress portrayed the role of a police officer. Later, the actress produced the Marathi comedy-drama Ventilator under her production company Purple Pebble Pictures. The film received critical acclaim and performed well at the box office. She will soon be making her Hollywood production debut.