Priyanka Chopra Says Indian Cinema 'Shouldn't Be Divided'

After Ventillator, Priyanka produced another regional film Sarvann, a Punjabi film with Amrinder Gill in lead role. She is also producing Bhojpuri film Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi. "I am extremely excited that Indian cinema - whether it is regional or Hindi - has grown leaps and bounds and it is making such incredible films. I'd like to focus more on that than dividing us," Priyanka told IANS.
Talking about the inception and concept of her Purple Pebble Pictures, Priyanka said: "My reason for setting up this company was to give opportunities where opportunities were denied, or give opportunities where they were not provided. And we only do that based on content and merit," Priyanka said.
"We're a small production company and we are taking baby steps. I formed this company with the thought that I want to make films for new talent, new directors and actors, because I didn't have that (platform) when I joined the business as an actor. So, I wanted to be able to provide that," she added.
Of Rajesh Mapuskar's National Award win, Priyanka said: "I am so happy that this is Rajesh's first Marathi film and he has won an award, and the film has won three (National Awards). I am excited and encouraged that content is king, eventually. As a company, we keep making films that are content-heavy and this is a great encouragement."
Priyanka Chopra currently headlines American television show Quantico and is awaiting the release of her first Hollywood film Baywatch in May.
