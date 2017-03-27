Priyanka Chopra Says It Is Tough To Maintain A Balance Between Personal And Professional Life

Priyanka Chopra is all set to make her Hollywood debut this year. Baywatch, directed by Seth Gordon, is scheduled for release on May 26. The Bajirao Mastani actress plays the main antagonist, Victoria Leeds in the film. Baywatch, which is an adaptation of the famous Nineties television series of the same name, features Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, Jon Bass, Ilfenesh Hadera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson.
Speaking to IANS, Priyanka Chopra said: "It is important to have people in your life who show you the mirror." She added: "My family, friends and team have always been that for me and I wouldn't want it any other way. I've always been open to feedback... I don't claim to know everything and it's important to have an objective perspective or a view point that different from yours. I have a select set of people whose honesty and opinions I trust."
Priyanka Chopra, who is now quite popular internationally, has appeared on chat shows such as - The Ellen Show, The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
(With IANS inputs)