Priyanka Chopra Says She Is 'Not At All Lonely'

Priyanka believes that she has taken serious risks as far her choice of roles are concerned and she doesn't pick roles to prove something but simply to 'explore other possibilities.' "Most of my career choices are a gamble. Doing Aitraaz (a negative role) as one of my first few films, doing Fashion when no one was doing women-oriented films. I did Barfi where everyone said you won't look glamorous. Music, Quantico, no one's done that. I can only do that because I have so much support. When I was new, I worked hard and have finally reached a stage where people know me because of my work. In America, people know me now because of the show. It was never that I wanted to go there and jhande gaad doon. I only wanted to work," she was quoted by PTI as saying.
Before starting shooting for Quantico, Priyanka made her debut as a producer with a Marathi film Ventilator, which received three awards at the 64th National Film Awards.
Priyanka Chopra's last Bollywood venture was Jai Gangaajal, directed by Prakash Jha. According to mid-day reports, the Bajirao Mastani actress will next feature in the biopic of late astronaut Kalpana Chawla, to be directed by first time director Priya Mishra.
(With PTI inputs)