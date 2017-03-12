Priyanka Chopra Says She 'Loved' Meeting Aishwaryaa Dhanush

Check out Aishwaryaa R. Dhanush's post here:
Amazing night with the rockstar n our pride @priyankachopra ..love you ! #connectionpic.twitter.com/Pv938CB2Fz? Aishwaryaa.R.Dhanush (@ash_r_dhanush) March 12, 2017
Priyanka too was elated to meet Aishwaryaa it seems and tweeted: "Loved seeing u."
Loved seeing u @ash_r_dhanushhttps://t.co/pvz9Qxrr2i? PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 12, 2017
Aishwaryaa R. Dhanush's performance at the UN received a lot of backlash. Renowned dancer Anita Ratnam, who is trained in Bharatanatyam, Kathakali and Mohiniattam, shared a snippet of Aishwaryaa's performance of Facebook and wrote: "This is what bharatanatyam becomes... A caricature and a farce! (sic)"
Aishwaryaa, trained in Bharatanatyam, is the UN Goodwill Ambassador for Women to promote gender equality in India.
Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra, who've lost to Hollywood is currently seen in Quantico Season 2. The 34-year-old actress is also prepping for her Hollywood debut opposite Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in Baywatch. Priyanka will play Victoria Leed, the prime antagonist. She was last seen in Jai Gangaajal and has also produced a Punjabi film Sarvann. Priyanka also made an appearance at the Oscars this year.