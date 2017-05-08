Advertisement
Priyanka Chopra Teaching Thumkas To Kids In Zimbabwe Is Adorable

Priyanka Chopra was in Zimbabwe for a UNICEF event, which she attended as the UNCEF Goodwill Ambassador

  | May 08, 2017 12:36 IST (New Delhi)
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra interacts with kids in Zimbabwe. (Image courtesy: Priyanka Chopra)

Ain't nobody like this desi girl . Actress Priyanka Chopra was recently in Zimbabwe to fulfil her UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador duties and the actress is winning the children there and fans of social media. Priyanka shared heart-wrenching stories about the children in Zimbabwe, who have survived through difficult circumstances and abuse. Priyanka was there to attend a charity gala to raise funds for the child protection programmes of UNICEF South Africa. In between, Priyanka posted awesome videos of her interaction with the children there, in which she played with them and taught them desi dance moves - "It's called the 'thumka'," she wrote in caption.

Watch Priyanka's 'dance party' with the children in Zimbabwe:
 


She bonded with young girls over 'bindi':
 
 

And my #bindibonding continues.. the kids loved them! #SoPretty #EndViolence #UNICEF

The funniest was Priyanka playing with the children on the jungle gym - "No pole dancing for me," she said.
 
 

Hahahah I really was scared! Lol! No pole dancing for me! #UNICEF #SafePark

Priyanka Chopra was involved with UNICEF India for over 10 years and was named UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in December 2016.

Priyanka has been posting snippets of her visit to Zimbabwe for a week now, and the Bajirao Mastani shared a glimpse of her look for the charity gala in which she wore a Sabyasachi sari.
 


Priyanka Chopra became a household name in the West after getting the lead role in American television series Quantico. The actress played the role of Alex Parrish for almost two years now. She recently completed filming the second season of the show and now, Priyanka's awaiting the release of her Hollywood film Baywatch, an adaptation of the popular television series of the same name.

Baywatch, co-starring Dwanyne 'The Rock' Johnson and Zac Efron releases on May 25.

 

