Priyanka Chopra Teaching Thumkas To Kids In Zimbabwe Is Adorable

After they taught me their dance moves I showed them one of mine.. it's called the "thumka" #DanceParty #EndViolence #UNICEF #thistimeforafrica #SafePark A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 7, 2017 at 6:54am PDT

And my #bindibonding continues.. the kids loved them! #SoPretty #EndViolence #UNICEF A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 7, 2017 at 9:59am PDT



Hahahah I really was scared! Lol! No pole dancing for me! #UNICEF #SafePark A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 7, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

I love this @sabyasachiofficial saree I wore last night at the @Unicef_southafrica gala. A hand painted bengal tiger blouse that made it so special. @stylebyami A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 6, 2017 at 11:53pm PDT

. Actress Priyanka Chopra was recently in Zimbabwe to fulfil her UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador duties and the actress is winning the children there and fans of social media. Priyanka shared heart-wrenching stories about the children in Zimbabwe, who have survived through difficult circumstances and abuse. Priyanka was there to attend a charity gala to raise funds for the child protection programmes of UNICEF South Africa . In between, Priyanka posted awesome videos of her interaction with the children there, in which she played with them and taught themdance moves - "It's called the 'thumka'," she wrote in caption.Watch Priyanka's 'dance party' with the children in Zimbabwe:She bonded with young girls over '':The funniest was Priyanka playing with the children on the jungle gym - "No pole dancing for me," she said.Priyanka Chopra was involved with UNICEF India for over 10 years and was named UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in December 2016.Priyanka has been posting snippets of her visit to Zimbabwe for a week now, and theshared a glimpse of her look for the charity gala in which she wore asari.Priyanka Chopra became a household name in the West after getting the lead role in American television series. The actress played the role of Alex Parrish for almost two years now. She recently completed filming the second season of the show and now, Priyanka's awaiting the release of her Hollywood film, an adaptation of the popular television series of the same name., co-starring Dwanyne 'The Rock' Johnson and Zac Efron releases on May 25.