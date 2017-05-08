Priyanka Chopra Teaching Thumkas To Kids In Zimbabwe Is Adorable

Watch Priyanka's 'dance party' with the children in Zimbabwe:
She bonded with young girls over 'bindi':
Priyanka Chopra was involved with UNICEF India for over 10 years and was named UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in December 2016.
Priyanka has been posting snippets of her visit to Zimbabwe for a week now, and the Bajirao Mastani shared a glimpse of her look for the charity gala in which she wore a Sabyasachi sari.
Priyanka Chopra became a household name in the West after getting the lead role in American television series Quantico. The actress played the role of Alex Parrish for almost two years now. She recently completed filming the second season of the show and now, Priyanka's awaiting the release of her Hollywood film Baywatch, an adaptation of the popular television series of the same name.
Baywatch, co-starring Dwanyne 'The Rock' Johnson and Zac Efron releases on May 25.