Priyanka Chopra Will Reportedly Play Astronaut Kalpana Chawla

In fact, Viacom 18 had announced "a film based on an astronaut" last year. Reports now suggest that the film will be produced by an international production company. A source told mid-day, "The film will be mounted on an international scale. A new production company, Getway, is likely to produce the biopic."
Priya Mishra has reportedly met the late astronaut's family several times as a part of her research of the film. "I was last heading a TV channel creatively and post 2011, quit to pursue filmmaking. This is one of the two scripts that I have written," she told mid-day.
Meanwhile Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in her first Hollywood film Baywatch, co-starring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Zac Efron. She will soon start the promotions of the film in US and India. Priyanka recently wrapped Quantico's second season, where she plays the role of FBI agent Alex Parrish. She has also been appointed as the jury member of the 16th edition of Tribeca Film Festival.