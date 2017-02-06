Priyanka Chopra's Beach Vacation Pics Prove Her Weekend Was Better Than Yours

Here are pictures from Priyanka's weekend get-away:
Priyanka is currently busy with Quantico currently airing season 2. She plays the role of Alex Parrish, an FBI rookie graduated to CIA.
Apart from filming Quantico, Priyanka is busy with the completion of her maiden Hollywood project, Baywatch. The Seth Gordon-directed film stars Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Zac Efron as lifeguards of a famous beach. The film is based on the plot of popular television of the same name which starred David Hasslehoff and Pamela Anderson in lead. In Baywatch, Priyanka stars as the super sassy villain Victoria Leeds who is making the life of the lifeguard group hell. Baywatch releases in May.
Back home, Priyanka, who was last seen in Jai Gangaajal (2016), has promised to sign to Hindi films and she'll reveal details of her projects soon. When in India, Priyanka also appeared on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan.