Priyanka Chopra's Beach Vacation Pics Prove Her Weekend Was Better Than Yours

And she's looking at you... u... u... Bye bye ocean life... hello NYC... super bowl Sunday here I come! A photo posted by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Feb 5, 2017 at 3:50pm PST

The mermaid life. #weekendgetaways A photo posted by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Feb 4, 2017 at 3:21pm PST

Sun sand and chill.. all that TLC was much needed. #weekendvibes A photo posted by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Feb 3, 2017 at 3:24pm PST

Actress Priyanka Chopra is arguably one of the busiest stars in the globe today but the actress sure knows how to pamper herself. The actress took time out from her hectic schedule for a mini-beach vacation and of course she shared pictures on social media. The 34-year-old actress soaked in the sun during her weekend getaway. Priyanka, star of American television series, said that all she needed was "sun, sand and chill" and she got that. Priyanka, who vacationed in Goa during the New Year's Eve is back to work land has been filmingafter her Christmas break in December.Here are pictures from Priyanka's weekend get-away:Priyanka is currently busy withcurrently airing season 2. She plays the role of Alex Parrish , an FBI rookie graduated to CIA.Apart from filming, Priyanka is busy with the completion of her maiden Hollywood project, Baywatch . The Seth Gordon-directed film stars Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Zac Efron as lifeguards of a famous beach. The film is based on the plot of popular television of the same name which starred David Hasslehoff and Pamela Anderson in lead. In, Priyanka stars as the super sassy villain Victoria Leeds who is making the life of the lifeguard group hell.releases in May.Back home, Priyanka, who was last seen in(2016), has promised to sign to Hindi films and she'll reveal details of her projects soon. When in India, Priyanka also appeared on Karan Johar's chat show