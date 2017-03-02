Priyanka Chopra's Mother Reveals What Makes The Actress 'Special' In The West

Priyanka's mother also added: "The modern India is this - who have the values and talent, and who can pick on any industry in the world. If you see, everywhere Indians are doing so well. It's just that Priyanka is more prominent, we know more about her. But everywhere we see Indians are doing remarkably beautiful."
Talking about her equation with Priyanka, Ms Chopra told IANS: "I am quite a parent for her. I am more of mum. With her dad. They were friends. She takes care of me. There was a time when I was her mother, and now she's my mother." Priyanka lost her father, Dr Ashok Chopra, in 2013, when he died after battling cancer.
Priyanka spends most of her year in New York shooting for Quantico, which is currently in its second season. She spent her much-deserved holiday during New Years in India, left soon after and has been busy with the series of Hollywood award shows she was invited to. Ms Chopra, who confessed she misses the company of her daughter, will soon visit her in April in the Big Apple. Back home, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Prakash Jha's Jai Gangaajal. She is expected to sign two new Bollywood films this year. Priyanka plays the lead antagonist in Baywatch, which releases this year.
(With inputs from IANS)