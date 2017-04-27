Priyanka Chopra's Second Party In A Row. Guests Include Kangana Ranaut And Rekha

Priyanka Chopra happily posed for the cameras with veteran actress Rekha, Sushmita Sen and her Fashion co-star Kangana Ranaut.
On Tuesday, Priyanka Chopra hosted a party for the entire team of Ventilator. In a post on social me
dia, the Gunday actress thanked her mother and the entire team of Ventilator for the film's success.
Thank you to my @purplepebblepictures team and everyone who contributed to #ventilator and all my mad endeavours .. The cast ,the crew ,our partners ,the media..Thank you all for coming out so strong tonight. We cried we laughed and just made merry.. my gorgeous and incredible team. Without who nothing would be possible and my formidable mother @madhuchopra you are my rock partner! Here's to many more by gods grace...
Priyanka Chopra wrapped shooting for the second season of her American television show Quantico last month. She is currently awaiting the release of her Hollywood debut film Baywatch, directed by Seth Gordon. The film, which is scheduled to release in theatres on May 26, stars Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, Jon Bass, Ilfenesh Hadera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, David Hasselhoff, and Pamela Anderson. Priyanka Chopra will be seen portraying the role of the main antagonist in the film.
As per mid-day reports, Priyanka Chopra will next feature in the biopic of late astronaut Kalpana Chawla.