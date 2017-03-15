Producer Karim Morani, Accused Of Rape, Asked To Surrender By Court

She had also alleged that the filmmaker made a false promise of marrying her, police said based on the complaint. Based on the complaint, a case was filed under IPC sections 417 (cheating), 376 (rape), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), 493 (cohabitation caused by a man deceitfully inducing a belief of lawful marriage) and others.
Later, the Chennai Express producer had obtained anticipatory bail from a local court on January 30. However, the police then filed a petition in court seeking cancellation of his anticipatory bail.
"After the court granted him anticipatory bail, we opposed and filed bail cancellation application and produced evidence in the court," Inspector, Hayathnagar police station, J Narender Goud said.
"The court, while upholding the arguments of the prosecution, cancelled Morani's anticipatory bail and directed him to surrender before police on or before March 22," Mr Goud said.
Karim Morani has produced movies like Yodha, Dum and Chennai Express.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)