Producer Karim Morani, Accused Of Rape, Asked To Surrender By Court

A local court has cancelled the anticipatory bail of Bollywood film producer Karim Morani, who was booked for allegedly raping a Delhi-based woman. The Fourth Additional Metropolitan Sessions Court at L B Nagar in the city yesterday cancelled Morani's bail and directed him to surrender before the Hayathnagar police in Hyderabad on or before March 22. The woman, aged around 25, who is a friend of Mr Morani's daughter, had lodged a complaint with Hayathnagar Police in January this year alleging that he had raped her on different occasions in Mumbai and at a film studio in Hyderabad in 2015.She had also alleged that the filmmaker made a false promise of marrying her, police said based on the complaint. Based on the complaint, a case was filed under IPC sections 417 (cheating), 376 (rape), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), 493 (cohabitation caused by a man deceitfully inducing a belief of lawful marriage) and others.Later, theproducer had obtained anticipatory bail from a local court on January 30. However, the police then filed a petition in court seeking cancellation of his anticipatory bail."After the court granted him anticipatory bail, we opposed and filed bail cancellation application and produced evidence in the court," Inspector, Hayathnagar police station, J Narender Goud said."The court, while upholding the arguments of the prosecution, cancelled Morani's anticipatory bail and directed him to surrender before police on or before March 22," Mr Goud said.Karim Morani has produced movies likeand