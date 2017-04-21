Raabta Song Ik Vaari Aa: For Sushant Singh Rajput And Kriti Sanon, Separation Is Sweet Sorrow

Groovy, peppy and fresh,
One minute into the song and you realise that the distance has actually brought the two closer. They do not sulk thinking about each other's absence. At one point, Kriti is so lost in love that she kisses a stranger through the glass, imagining him to be Sushant. Well.
Sushant also shared a cute GIF of Kriti and him to announce the release of Ik Vaari Aa.
Shiv and Saira are excited to share #IkVaariAa with you! Song out today at 1 pm...@itsSSR@kritisanon@MaddockFilms@TSeriespic.twitter.com/VYMUlhBwE1? Raabta (@RaabtaOfficial) April 21, 2017
Earlier this morning, actor Rajkummar Rao's look was revealed from the film. Rajkummar plays a 324-year-old man and the look was approved after going through 16 look tests. Here's Rajkummar's look from the film.
And here is my Guest appearance from #Raabta. pic.twitter.com/AZaHryWX6a? Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) April 21, 2017
Directed by Dinesh Vijan, Raabta releases on June 9. The film also stars Jim Sarbh of Neerja fame.