Raabta Song Ik Vaari Aa: For Sushant Singh Rajput And Kriti Sanon, Separation Is Sweet Sorrow

is about parting ways, but only to meet again. It doesn't dwell on the sadness associated with lovers having to separate for several reasons. In the opinion of Twitter, the song is about 'happy separation'. Here's the song.







One minute into the song and you realise that the distance has actually brought the two closer. They do not sulk thinking about each other's absence. At one point, Kriti is so lost in love that she kisses a stranger through the glass, imagining him to be Sushant. Well.



Sushant also shared a cute GIF of Kriti and him to announce the release of Ik Vaari Aa.





Song out today at 1 pm



Earlier this morning, actor Rajkummar Rao's look was revealed from the film. Rajkummar plays a 324-year-old man and the look was approved after going through 16 look tests. Here's Rajkummar's look from the film.





And here is my Guest appearance from #Raabta.



Directed by Dinesh Vijan, Raabta releases on June 9. The film also stars Jim Sarbh of Neerja fame.

